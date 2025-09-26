IMD places Telangana under orange alert, Hyderabad likely to be drenched in rain till….

Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana are bracing for a fresh spell of rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a warning for the next two days. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has placed the administration on high alert, directing officials to closely monitor the situation.
The weather agency has issued an orange alert and a forecast of rain and thunderstorms for several parts of Telangana over the next two to three hours.
Light rain and light thunderstorms with surface winds of up to 40 kmph (in gusts) are likely in Hyderabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.
Moderate rain and thunderstorms with winds between 41 and 61 kmph (in gusts) are likely in Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Wanaparthy districts.
The Chief Minister has asked district collectors to review preparedness in flood-prone areas and ensure timely evacuation of residents to relief camps if required. He also instructed traffic authorities to stop movement on flooded roads and inspect causeways for safety.
The Electricity Department has been told to ensure uninterrupted power supply and to remove hanging or damaged wires immediately to prevent accidents.
The GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF and SDRF teams have been ordered to remain on high alert in Hyderabad and other vulnerable regions. Even though schools are on Dasara holidays, special attention has been sought for the safety of students in case of flooding.
The public has been urged to stay indoors during heavy showers and avoid unnecessary travel.
The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rain on 25 and 26 September. Rainfall is expected to intensify on 27 and 28 September, with heavy showers likely across Hyderabad and adjoining districts.
Temperatures will stay between 26°C and 28°C, with high humidity levels. Light rain or drizzles may continue into the weekend, before easing from 29 September onwards.