IMD places Telangana under orange alert, Hyderabad likely to be drenched in rain till….

Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana are bracing for a fresh spell of rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a warning for the next two days. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has placed the administration on high alert, directing officials to closely monitor the situation.

Rain, thunderstorms forecast for several Telangana districts The weather agency has issued an orange alert and a forecast of rain and thunderstorms for several parts of Telangana over the next two to three hours.

Which areas may see light rain? Light rain and light thunderstorms with surface winds of up to 40 kmph (in gusts) are likely in Hyderabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

Where is moderate rain expected? Moderate rain and thunderstorms with winds between 41 and 61 kmph (in gusts) are likely in Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Wanaparthy districts.

What measures has the CM announced? The Chief Minister has asked district collectors to review preparedness in flood-prone areas and ensure timely evacuation of residents to relief camps if required. He also instructed traffic authorities to stop movement on flooded roads and inspect causeways for safety.

The Electricity Department has been told to ensure uninterrupted power supply and to remove hanging or damaged wires immediately to prevent accidents.

How are emergency teams preparing? The GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF and SDRF teams have been ordered to remain on high alert in Hyderabad and other vulnerable regions. Even though schools are on Dasara holidays, special attention has been sought for the safety of students in case of flooding.

What advice has been given to the public? The public has been urged to stay indoors during heavy showers and avoid unnecessary travel.

What does the weather forecast say? The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rain on 25 and 26 September. Rainfall is expected to intensify on 27 and 28 September, with heavy showers likely across Hyderabad and adjoining districts.