Weather Today: IMD predicts rainfall in Mumbai, Goa today; yellow, orange alert issued in THESE areas

The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra on Monday (May 19). Earlier, the weather department had said, “Heavy to very heavy Rainfall is likely over the west coast (Karnataka, Konkan & Goa and Kerala) and adjoining Peninsular India during 18th-24th May,2025.”

Mumbai weather forecast For Mumbai city and suburbs, the IMD said there could be a cloudy sky with the possibility of thundershowers/light rain on Monday. Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees C. and 27 degrees C. There's no alert for Mumbai yet

Maharashtra, Goa weather forecast IMD issues yellow alert According to the Regional MeT centre in Mumbai, most of the regions in Maharashtra are likely to witness thunderstorm, lightening and rainfall.

The IMD issued a yellow alert, predicting " thunderstorm, lightening and squall" in Dhule, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Latur, Nashik, Beed, Nanded, Jalna, Jalgaon and Aurangabad.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert in Goa for Monday.

IMD's Orange alert Meanwhile, the IMD issued orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall in Pune, Kohlapur, Solapur, Satar and Sangli.

Delhi weather forecast The IMD predicted "partly cloudy sky" in Delhi on Monday. The city may witness "light to light rain/thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) temporarily reaching to 50 kmph during thunderstorm with dust raising winds."

Other states on rainfall alert According to the IMD release, heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely to occur in Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next 5-6 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over various states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from May 18 to 20; Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, and North Interior Karnataka from May 18 to 24; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from May 20 to 22; Rayalaseema from May 18 to 20 May; and South Interior Karnataka from May 18 to 21.

Isolated hailstorms are likely over Himachal Pradesh on May 19 and Uttarakhand on May 19 and 20.