Weather today: IMD predicts heavy rainfall this weekend; Yellow alert in Delhi, Orange alert issued in THESE states

Weather Today: The Indian weather forecasting agency, IMD, has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states, including central Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, etc, for Saturday, August 10. In Delhi, people are expected to brace for moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital for August 10.

IMD weather today “Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥ 12 cm) very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh,” said IMD in its latest weather bulletin.

Heavy rainfall (≥ 7 cm) is also expected at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Assam & Meghalaya, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat Region.

Additionally, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the east central Arabian Sea, adjoining areas of south-west Arabian Sea, and parts of south-west Bay of Bengal due to squally weather with wind speeds reaching 35 kmph.

Yellow alert in Delhi Most areas in Delhi are likely to witness a generally cloudy sky. There are also chances of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thundershowers. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 34.2 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 27 degrees Celsius.

Orange alert in Bihar, Himachal, Uttarakhand Several states, including Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, are under Orange alert today due to the prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.