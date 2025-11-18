Subscribe

Weather today: IMD predicts heavy rains over Chennai, cloudy skies in Hyderabad; Delhi, Pune brace for cold wave

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and cold wave conditions in Delhi and Pune. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall below normal across many regions.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated18 Nov 2025, 08:55 AM IST
Advertisement
The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave alert for several Maharashtra districts.
The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave alert for several Maharashtra districts. ((Praful Gangurde / HT Photo))

Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, braced for heavy rains on Tuesday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cold wave conditions over Delhi, most parts of the northwestern region, and several Maharashtra districts, such as Pune and Thane.

Advertisement

The weather agency has also predicted cloudy skies over Hyderabad, Telangana.

Cold wave alert

Pune, Maharashtra

The IMD has issued a cold wave warning for Pune, as the city braces for a more intense winter over the next 48 hours. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded to be 10.6°C on Sunday, marking the onset of the season’s first cold spell.

The weather agency said that several districts throughout Maharashtra will witness cold nights.

Delhi

The Meteorological Department has predicted a cold wave over the national capital city, with the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi expected to be in the range of 25 to 27°C and 9 to 11°C, respectively.

The IMD said that the minimum temperatures will be appreciably below normal (-3.1 to -5.0°C) at many places and markedly below normal (-5.1 & above) at isolated places. It also said that the maximum temperature will be below normal (-1.6 to -3°C) in most places and appreciably below normal (-3.1 to -5°C) in isolated locations.

Advertisement

Northwest

The weather agency has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions over some parts of West Madhya Pradesh on November 18-21, and over East Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh on November 18-20.

Chhattisgarh, Marathawada, Telangana and Madhya Maharashtra are predicted to experience cold wave conditions over the next two days.

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaWeather today: IMD predicts heavy rains over Chennai, cloudy skies in Hyderabad; Delhi, Pune brace for cold wave
Read Next Story