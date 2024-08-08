Weather today: IMD predicts light showers in Delhi and Noida; Uttarakhand, 5 other states on orange alert

  • The India Meteorological Department issued no alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR but predicted light rain today. As many as six states are on orange alert today.

Fareha Naaz
Published8 Aug 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Weather today: In Maharashtra's Nashik, temples got partially submerged in the Godavari river after the rise in its water level following incessant rainfall on Monday.
Weather today: In Maharashtra’s Nashik, temples got partially submerged in the Godavari river after the rise in its water level following incessant rainfall on Monday.(ANI)

The India Meteorological Department forecast generally cloudy sky and light rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Delhi today. However, Delhi-NCR has no heavy rainfall alert on August 8 and August 9.

The national capital region, including Noida, will be on yellow alert from August 10 till August 12. The maximum and minimum temperature during the day is expected to settle around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. The temperatures over the next five days are expected to remain in the same range.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR experience heavy rainfalls; IMD forecasts more downpours ahead

The Meteorological Department issued an orange alert in Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

IMD's forecast and warnings for Northwest India

The weather agency predicted the possibility of “very heavy” precipitation in Himachal Pradesh on August 10 and Uttarakhand on August 8.

Also Read | Weather today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in 10 states

IMD forecast “heavy rainfall” in Jammu and Kashmir on August 10 and 11, in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan until August 13, in Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh until August 11, Punjab on August 10, and in Haryana on August 8 and August 10.

IMD's forecast and warnings for West, Central India

The IMD's press release dated August 7 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over the region Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region during the week; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada & Saurashtra & Kutch” until August 14.

Also Read | Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert very heavy rainfall in Himachal tomorrow

IMD's Forecast and Warnings for East and Northeast India

The weather bulletin adds, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over East & Northeast India during the week.”

The IMD said very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya on August 8 and 9, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 8, and Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar on August 9.

Also Read | Incessant downpour lash Kolkata, flooding airport runway, videos viral

IMD's Forecast and Warnings for South Peninsular India

IMD predicted “heavy” downpours in Karnataka on August 8.

IMD scientist Dharma Raju on Wednesday said, “In the upcoming three days, we will witness light to moderate rainfall in Telangana. We are issuing a yellow colour warning for North Telangana. Some parts of East Telangana can also receive rainfall later today,” reported PTI.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 07:34 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWeather today: IMD predicts light showers in Delhi and Noida; Uttarakhand, 5 other states on orange alert

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)

    Tata Steel

    153.85
    03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    3.6 (2.4%)

    Tata Power

    430.25
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -6.55 (-1.5%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.25
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.95 (4.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sterlite Technologies

    143.95
    03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    11.95 (9.05%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    931.80
    03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    71.15 (8.27%)

    Oil India

    617.95
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    46.65 (8.17%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.000.00
      Chennai
      71,257.000.00
      Delhi
      70,704.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue