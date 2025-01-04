The India Meteorological Department has warned of snowfall in Himalayan states over the next few days, potentially lowering temperatures across India

The India Meteorological Department has issued a snowfall alert for Himalayan states for the next three to four days. The fresh episode of snowfall may also lower temperatures in the rest of the Indian states.

The Weather forecasting agency has predicted a cold wave-like situation in isolated places of Telangana, north Interior Karnataka, and east Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, January 4.

IMD snowfall warning for Himalayan states Jammu and Kashmir and other states are likely to receive fresh snowfall in the next 4-5 days due to an active western disturbance which lies over the Himalayan region, according to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar.

“There is an active western disturbance which lies over the western Himalayan region. There will be light to moderate snowfall in the western Himalayan region in the next 4-5 days. We may even expect heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5. Adjoining plains can also experience light to moderate rainfall," Naresh Kumar told ANI.

In Jammu and Kashmir, coldwave conditions persisted, with temperatures plunging below zero in many areas. The cold weather has caused the surface of Dal Lake to remain frozen.

IMD predicts cold wave in three states As per the latest bulletin, released by IMD, cold wave conditions are likely to persist in parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. There will be no major change in temperature Northwest or East India in the coming days.

Delhi weather today Delhi woke up to a dense layer of fog today, as temperature continue to remain at low levels on Saturday. People in the national capital can witness mild rainfall on January 6.

"Light rainfall is expected in Delhi on January 6. Cold wave will continue in the northern states. Temperature might rise by two to three degrees in the next two to three days ..." he further added.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, with a thin layer of fog covering parts of the national capital. The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital deteriorated from 'poor' to 'very poor.'