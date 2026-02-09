Weather today: IMD predicts more snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal; check Delhi's forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against the impact of Western Disturbance and forecasted scattered rainfall and snowfall over Western Himalayan region till 11 February. IMD predicted more snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and temperature fluctuations across Northwest India until 10 February.

IMD predicts more snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal The weather office in its latest weather bulletin stated, “A wet spell with Isolated to Scattered rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad on 11th; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 9th - 11th February.

With Western Disturbance currently present over 53°E to the north of Latitude 21°N, IMD said, "Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching (30-40 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 10th February.”

The Meteorological Department predicted rise in minimum temperature over Northwest India by about 2 degrees Celsius till 10 February and a subsequent fall thereafter.

Furthermore, IMD warned of dense conditions during morning and night hours at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till 10 February.

The press release dated 8 February states, "Dense fog conditions likely during morning hours at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh till 10th; Bihar and Assam & Meghalaya till 9th February."

Delhi weather today Predicting near normal temperature in Delhi, IMD said, "Partly cloudy sky. Mist during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 23°C to 25°C and 08°C to 10°C respectively."

With significant visibility of around 2100 metre at 8:00 AM around Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, no flight disruption was reported on Monday morning.

Delhi AQI today Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 209 at 9:00 AM on Monday, placing it in the 'poor' category. Station-wise data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that 25 stations recorded ‘poor’ air quality while 14 others registered ‘moderate’ levels. Anand vihar monitoring station reported worst AQI and Burari Crossing saw best air quality.