The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted the possibility of rainfall and hailstorms in isolated parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the next 2 hours due to anti-cyclonic circulation over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast in lower tropospheric levels.

The weather office said hailstorms are very likely to occur at isolated places in both states during the next 2 hours.

Posting a weather alert on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the IMD said, "With gusty winds of 40-60 kmph, lightning and light to moderate spells of rain is likely to witness in Chindwara, Seoni, Mandla and Anuppur areas of Madhya Pradesh and Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bemetara, Raipur, Baloda Bazar, Raigarh and Korea areas of Chhatisgarh in next two hours.

In another post, the weather office said. “With gusty winds of 60-70 kmph, lightning and a moderate spell of rain are expected over Balaghat and Dindori of Madhya Pradesh, and Kabirdham, Janjgir-Champa, Mungeli, Gaurela Pendra Marwahi, Korba, Surguja, Surajpur, Balarampur and Jashpur areas of Chhatisgarh.

The IMD further warned that the impact of thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds over the region may be strong. The hailstorm and strong winds may damage plantations, horticulture and standing crops.

The weather office suggested a few precautions to tackle the hail storm and thunderstorms. Urging people to stay indoors and avoid travelling, the IMD said the strong winds and the hailstorm may injure people and cattle in open places.

"Stay indoors, close windows and doors. Avoid travel if possible and take safe shelters instead of standing below the trees," IMD posted on X.

"Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls. Unplug electronic appliances and immediately get out of water bodies," it added.

Partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong wind and minor damage to kutcha houses and huts, the IMD added.

Meanwhile light to moderate rain and snow accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and hail are likely to occur in the districts of Kullu, Mandi and Shimla for the next 1-2 hours, IMD said in a tweet.

Light to moderate precipitation is likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu and Chamba for the next 1- 2 hours, it added.

