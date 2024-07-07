Weather today: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in Uttarakhand; orange warning in Maharashtra and 3 other states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert for heavy showers in Uttarakhand today, July 7. Amid red alert, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed the District Magistrates of all the concerned districts to remain vigilant. IMD's forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in nine districts of the state.

The CM also instructed Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, along with other officials of the Disaster Management Department, to maintain vigilant oversight over all districts from the State Emergency Operations Center of USDMA.

उत्तराखंड में 06 और 07 जुलाई, 2024 को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) के साथ अत्यंत भारी वर्षा (>204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की अत्यधिक संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/iJAfpcq2HK — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 6, 2024

Also Read | Char Dham Yatra postponed for July 7 in view of IMD’s alert for very heavy rain

Moreover, the Char Dham Yatra has been postponed for July 7 in the wake of heavy rainfall prediction over Garhwal division, reported ANI. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey issued orders decreeing restriction of vehicular movement on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district in view of falling and piling up of debris at five places in Chamoli district.

Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand, in a post on X stated, "The Badrinath National Highway has been blocked due to debris near Bhanerpani, old Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti, Kanchen Ganga, Chhinka Paagalnala and Helang in Chamoli district."

Besides a red alert in Uttarakhand, the meteorological department issued orange warning hinting at possibility of heavy rains in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, IMD Scientist Ramashray Yadav said, “The weather forecast for Gujarat covers all the districts. In the upcoming 7 days, there will be light to moderate rain in the state,” reported ANI.

The weather agency forecasted widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in East and Northeast India until July 11. Heavy showers are expected to lash over Kerala until July 9.

IMD's press release dated July 6 predicted possibility of “isolated heavy rainfall" in Goa until July 10, in Maharashtra and Karnataka over the next three days, in Andhra Pradesh on July 7 and in Telangana over the next two days.