Weather today: IMD warns of active wet spell — ‘peaking on 29–30 March’; issues orange alert for multiple states

The India Meteorological Department issued a weather warning, predicting active wet spell this week for northwest India with peak activity from 29 March to 30 March. It forecasted isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall for Kashmir Valley on 30 March.

An orange alert for heavy rains is in place for Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

IMD's latest weather bulletin states, “Wet spell likely to continue over northwest India during the week with peak activity on 29th & 30th March and isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over Kashmir valley on 30th March, 2026.”

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View full Image View full Image IMD issued orange alert for multiple states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. ( IMD )

The weather office further noted possibility of scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over northeast and adjoining east India during this week, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind. Predicting isolated heavy falls over northeast India during most days of the week, the weather office said, "Isolated rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds likely to continue over South Peninsular India during the week."

Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are on orange alert for heavy rains on 30 March.

View full Image View full Image IMD issued orange alert for Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for heavy rains on 30 March. ( IMD )

“Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching (30-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Punjab” till 30 March. Similar weather conditions are likely in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till 31 March. Isolated hailstorm activity also likely over Jammu-Kashmir and West Rajasthan on 29th; Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 29th & 30th; Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on 30th March, IMD said.

The wether deprtmemnt forecasted isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed for “West Madhya Pradesh during 29th March- 01st April; East Madhya Pradesh during 30th March -01st April; Vidarbha during 30th March -03rd April & Chhattisgarh during next 7 days.” Besides this, similar weather is likely over “Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during 29th March – 01st April; Gujarat State on 29th & 30th March; Coastal Maharashtra on 31st March- 01st April.”

Delhi weather today

A yellow alert for rains is in place for Delhi. IMD issued a nowcast downpour warning during next 2 hours for nearby regions, including Haryana's Fatehabad, Barwala, Adampur, Hissar and Hansi.

IMD forecasted “generally cloudy sky” with a spell of very light to light rain for Sunday, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface wind from morning to forenoon and again from afternoon to evening.