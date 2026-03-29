Weather today: IMD warns of active wet spell — ‘peaking on 29–30 March’; issues orange alert for multiple states

The India Meteorological Department issued a weather warning, predicting active wet spell this week for northwest India with peak activity from 29 March to 30 March. It forecasted isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall for Kashmir Valley on 30 March.

An orange alert for heavy rains is in place for Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

IMD's latest weather bulletin states, “Wet spell likely to continue over northwest India during the week with peak activity on 29th & 30th March and isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over Kashmir valley on 30th March, 2026.”

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IMD issued orange alert for multiple states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The weather office further noted possibility of scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over northeast and adjoining east India during this week, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind. Predicting isolated heavy falls over northeast India during most days of the week, the weather office said, "Isolated rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds likely to continue over South Peninsular India during the week."

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Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are on orange alert for heavy rains on 30 March.

IMD issued orange alert for Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for heavy rains on 30 March.

“Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching (30-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Punjab” till 30 March. Similar weather conditions are likely in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till 31 March. Isolated hailstorm activity also likely over Jammu-Kashmir and West Rajasthan on 29th; Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 29th & 30th; Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on 30th March, IMD said.

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The wether deprtmemnt forecasted isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed for “West Madhya Pradesh during 29th March- 01st April; East Madhya Pradesh during 30th March -01st April; Vidarbha during 30th March -03rd April & Chhattisgarh during next 7 days.” Besides this, similar weather is likely over “Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during 29th March – 01st April; Gujarat State on 29th & 30th March; Coastal Maharashtra on 31st March- 01st April.”

Delhi weather today

A yellow alert for rains is in place for Delhi. IMD issued a nowcast downpour warning during next 2 hours for nearby regions, including Haryana's Fatehabad, Barwala, Adampur, Hissar and Hansi.

IMD forecasted “generally cloudy sky” with a spell of very light to light rain for Sunday, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface wind from morning to forenoon and again from afternoon to evening.

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The maximum temperature is likely to range between 30°C and 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be around 20°C and 22°C. The minimum temperature will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places over Delhi, and the maximum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C), IMD said.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.