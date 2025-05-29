Weather today: IMD warns of more showers ahead in Mumbai and Delhi; check predictions here

Mumbai is expected to continue experiencing heavy rainfall on Thursday according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Advertisement

IMD has also issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, for today, May 26. Rainfall alerts remain in place through May 30.

Daytime temperatures are likely to range between 24°C and 31°C. The IMD has also issued warnings for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in central Maharashtra from May 27 to 29, and across Konkan and Goa from May 27 to June 2.

Advertisement

The southwest monsoon officially arrived in Mumbai on Monday, May 26 — over two weeks ahead of schedule. According to IMD officials, this marks the earliest onset of the monsoon in the city in 75 years.

Mumbai has logged record-breaking rainfall for May, marking the early arrival of the southwest monsoon. On Tuesday, Santacruz recorded 324 mm of rain, while Colaba surpassed its previous May record of 279.4 mm set in 1918, making it the wettest May day ever documented at the station since Cyclone Tauktae in 2021.

IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Marathwada on May 28 and over Gujarat during this period, while Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly from May 28 to 29.

Advertisement

Delhi rains The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with rain on Thursday and Friday.

The relative humidity was 63 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 39 degrees Celsius.

Delhi has received 186.4 mm of rainfall so far this month — the highest ever recorded in May.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 143, which falls in the moderate category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.