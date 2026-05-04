Weather today in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, Himachal: IMD predicts heavy rains, hailstorms in these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted hailstorms, thunderstorms, and light to moderate rains in parts of North India on Monday and Tuesday.

The IMD said in a press release on Monday, “Isolated to scattered thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (40-60 kmph) and hailstorm likely over Northwest, central and East India during 04th-05th May, 2026.”

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Weather today, May 4 The IMD predicted isolated hailstorm activity over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan on Monday (May 4), and over East Uttar Pradesh on May 3rd and 4."

"Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on 04th May," the IMD said, adding that isolated hailstorm activity was likely over Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya were also expected to witness "fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm" on Monday, May 4.

Which states/UT's will see rainfall on May 5 and 6? Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh: IMD predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds.

Rajasthan: IMD predicted, "Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) over west Rajasthan during [May] 04th-07th and East Rajasthan during 04th -08th May."

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall during May 4 to May 6.

Arunachal Pradesh: "Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 04th & 05th, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 04th May," the IMD said.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha: "Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) likely over Bihar on 05th, 7th & 08th; Jharkhand during 06th -10th and Odisha during 06th -08th May," the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe during the next five days.

Delhi weather today: Overnight rain, thunderstorms bring temperatures down Overnight thunderstorms and rain, accompanied by gusty winds, brought temperatures down across Delhi on Monday, with the minimum temperature dipping several notches below normal, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday is likely to be in the range of 31-33 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

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At Safdarjung, the city's base station, the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.8 degrees Celsius, 5.9 notches below normal, IMD data showed, as per PTI.

Palam recorded a low of 17.9 degrees Celsius, 7.7 degrees below normal, while The Ridge logged a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, down by 7 degrees.

Lodi Road recorded a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees below normal, and Ayanagar 19 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches below normal, according to the IMD.

Rain lashed several areas in Delhi between late night and early morning hours. Safdarjung recorded around 5.7 mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, while Palam received about 5.7 mm.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was 'moderate' on Monday morning with an AQI reading of 106, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.