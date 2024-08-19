Weather today: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Bihar and THESE states

Weather today: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.

Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi, is expected to witness scattered rainfall across the week. The weather observatory, in its latest statement released on August 18, has predicted a detailed weather update for today and the upcoming days.

Northwest India The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand till August 24; Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh on 20th & 21st; East Uttar Pradesh during 21st-24th; East Rajasthan during 22nd-24th August.

West & Central India Madhya Pradesh is very likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall during the week; Vidarbha on 24th; Chhattisgarh till 20th, while Konkan and Goa will face heavy rainfall till August 22, and Gujarat Region on 21st & 22nd August.

Heavy rainfall across East and Northeast India The Met dept has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Bihar till August 23; Jharkhand till August 21; Odisha on August 20, 23 and 24; West Bengal & Sikkim during August 19-21, and Meghalaya for the next 7 days.

South Peninsular India The IMD expects isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Telangana on August 20, and South interior Karnataka for August 20-21.

Delhi rains According to a Mint report, the National Capital Region (NCR) is witnessing the longest spell of continuous rains in 13 years, with downpours lasting 14 days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

