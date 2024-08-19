Weather today: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Bihar and THESE states

  • Weather today: The National Capital Region (NCR) has been witnessing the most prolonged spell of continuous rains in 13 years, with downpours lasting 14 days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published19 Aug 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Delhi Rains LIVE updates: Commuters wade through the logged water after rain,at New Friends Colony in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Delhi Rains LIVE updates: Commuters wade through the logged water after rain,at New Friends Colony in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Weather today: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.

Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi, is expected to witness scattered rainfall across the week. The weather observatory, in its latest statement released on August 18, has predicted a detailed weather update for today and the upcoming days.

Northwest India

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand till August 24; Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh on 20th & 21st; East Uttar Pradesh during 21st-24th; East Rajasthan during 22nd-24th August.

Also Read | Happy Raksha Bandha 2024: 20 wishes, messages, statuses, images and GIFs

West & Central India

Madhya Pradesh is very likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall during the week; Vidarbha on 24th; Chhattisgarh till 20th, while Konkan and Goa will face heavy rainfall till August 22, and Gujarat Region on 21st & 22nd August.

Heavy rainfall across East and Northeast India

The Met dept has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Bihar till August 23; Jharkhand till August 21; Odisha on August 20, 23 and 24; West Bengal & Sikkim during August 19-21, and Meghalaya for the next 7 days.

Also Read | NCR records longest spell in 13 years as IMD predicts more downpours

South Peninsular India

The IMD expects isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Telangana on August 20, and South interior Karnataka for August 20-21.

Delhi rains

According to a Mint report, the National Capital Region (NCR) is witnessing the longest spell of continuous rains in 13 years, with downpours lasting 14 days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read | Wayanad landslide due to increased rainfall by human-induced climate change

More rain is expected over the next six days, according to the report.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 07:52 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWeather today: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Bihar and THESE states

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,945.000.00
      Chennai
      71,804.000.00
      Delhi
      72,369.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,945.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue