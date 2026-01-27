Weather Today: J&K sees more snowfall, nearly 20 Srinagar flights cancelled, NH-44 closed; rains lash Delhi, Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh, heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, and hailstorms in Rajasthan. Here's a state-wise weather update:

Jammu and Kashmir The IMD issued yellow and orange alerts in parts of Jammu and Kashmir for Tuesday, 27 January. Heavy snow is expected in areas including Kishtwar, Kulgam, Bandipora, Srinagar, Pulwama, and Kupwara. Thunderstorms and hailstorms are also expected in some regions.

Among the areas on orange alert are Jammu, Anantnag, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar, Pulwama, Reasi, and Ganderbal.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed due to fresh snowfall in and around the NAVYUG Tunnel, according to the Traffic Police J&K.

“No vehicular movement shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa. Furthermore, Mughal Road, SSG Road and Sinthan Road are already closed,” police said.

They advised people not to travel on these roads until they are completely restored and declared safe for traffic.

The Srinagar Airport further informed that airlines have cancelled certain flights for Tuesday, 27 January, “in view of adverse weather conditions at Srinagar Airport and prevailing operational constraints.”

Here's the list of Srinagar flights cancelled:

“Passengers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements,” the airport said in a post on X.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand The IMD issued a yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh on January 27, predicting rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the state on January 27, and in Uttarakhand on January 27 and 28.

"Isolated Hailstorm activity likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 27th January," the IMD said.

Cold wave conditions are also likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh during January 29 and 31.

Delhi NCR Delhi NCR is likely to experience light rainfall on Tuesday, January 27, according to the IMD. The weather department put the city on yellow alert.

The weather department predicted, "Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely during early morning to forenoon hours."

"Also, one or two spells of light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning during afternoon to night," the IMD said.