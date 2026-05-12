Weather today: Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Bihar on IMD's orange alert for thunderstorm and hailstorm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and hailstorms on 12 May. Western Disturbance is responsible for the change in weather over northwest India. Meanwhile, Rajasthan and Gujarat continue to grapple with heatwave conditions and are on orange alert.

The weather office in its latest press releases said, “Isolated thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (40-60 kmph) likely over northwest India till 15 May, 2026."

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Isolated hailstorms are likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on 12 May, and in Uttarakhand on 12 and 13 May, IMD said.

Advisory for thunderstorm and hailstorm affected regions For areas under thunderstorm and hailstorm warnings, residents should follow the safety guidelines below.

• Stay indoors during thunderstorm and hailstorm activity

• Avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles

• Unplug electrical appliances during lightning

• Secure loose outdoor items to prevent wind damage

• Avoid unnecessary travel during intense weather conditions

• Farmers are advised to move harvested crops to safe places

An orange alert has been issued by IMD for several northern states due to possibility of thunderstorm and hailstorm on 12 May. Meanwhile, Rajasthan and Gujarat continue to face heatwave conditions.

Heat wave alert “Heat wave conditions likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Madhya Pradesh” during the coming three to four days, IMD added.

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A gradual rise in maximum temperatures is likely in the following regions:

Northwest India on 12 May by 2-4°C and thereafter by 4-5°C till 17 May.

Central India till 15 May by 2-4°C.

In Maharashtra, till 15 May by 2-4°C.

East India over the next 5 days by 2-4°C.

Also Read | Fresh spell of thunderstorm predicted for North; rainfall alert issued in Delhi

Warning about warm night conditions in isolated pockets over Rajasthan till 15 May, the weather office said, “Heat wave conditions likely to prevail in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan, Gujarat during 12th -17th; East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh during 12th -15th; during 12th -14th, Vidarbha on 14th & 15th, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada on 12th & 13th, Saurashtra & Kutch, Gujarat Region during 12th – 14th May.”

Moving to the weather forecast for northeast India, IMD forecast, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 13th – 17th, Arunachal Pradesh on 17th May with Isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 15th – 17th, Assam & Meghalaya on 12th, Arunachal Pradesh during 13th -16th May.”

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Residents of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim can expect isolated heavy rainfall until 14 May. Similar weather conditions are likely in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between 14 and 16 May.

With respect to Central India, the Meteorological Department suggested the possibility of isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) in Chhattisgarh over the next three days.

Weather forecast for Southern states The weather agency has forecast scattered to fairly widespread thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema and interior Karnataka till 15 May. Kerala residents must also brace for thunderstorms and lightning, which are likely until 15 May.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain, a trough extending from Bihar to the Coastal Andhra coast through Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh continues to influence weather conditions over the region, PTI reported. He suggested that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal due to the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka.

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