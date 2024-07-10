Weather today: Extremely heavy rainfall likely over THESE places; check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating varied rainfall patterns across several states for Wednesday and the next five days.

Northwest & Central India

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected over Uttarakhand and Central India. Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, while Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and Rajasthan may see isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall during this period.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh during 09th-13th; East Uttar Pradesh during 10th-13th; Uttarakhand during 10th-12th; Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh during 11th & 12th; Jammu, north Haryana, north Punjab on 12th; East Rajasthan during 09th-11th; Vidarbha on 09th & 10th; West Rajasthan on 09th and Chhattisgarh during 11th-13th July. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 10th-12th July,” IMD said in a release.

West and South Peninsular India Regions such as Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka are expected to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. In Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Telangana, the IMD predicts scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, isolated to scattered instances of light to moderate rainfall are anticipated over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Rayalaseema during this period. The IMD's advisory underscores the potential for varied weather conditions across these states, urging preparedness and caution in the affected areas.

IMD has issued an updated forecast indicating isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across several regions from the 10th to the 13th of July. Specifically, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Coastal Karnataka are expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period.

Additionally, Saurashtra & Kutch and Telangana will likely witness isolated heavy rainfall on the 9th and 10th of July, respectively. Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall on the 12th, and 13th of July.

East & Northeast India

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, is expected over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, and Northeast India. Additionally, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is predicted over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha during this period.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places from the 9th to the 11th of July, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely during this time frame.