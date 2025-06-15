Weather today: Kerala, Karnataka, 3 more states on red alert as torrential rains wreak havoc; IMD's full forecast here

Weather today: As monsoon rains bring precipitation over most parts of country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings. A red alert for extremely heavy rains on June 15 is in place for Tamil Nadu, Goa, Kerala, Coastal regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka. Notably, an orange alert has been issued for Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Advertisement

The weather agency issued a yellow alert for the remaining states, besides dust storm forecast for Rajasthan, heatwave conditions in Punjab and Haryana, and hot and humid weather in Bihar.

IMD in its latest weather bulletin stated, “Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka on15th; South Interior Karnataka on 14th June; Kerala & Mahe” until June 16.

Advertisement

It further noted possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in Goa during today and tomorrow. Heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat between June 17 and 19, in Madhya Pradesh until June 20, in Chhattisgarh between June 18 and 20, in Jharkhand on June 17 and 18, and in Odisha over the next two days.

In Kerala, heavy rains caused widespread damage as trees were uprooted, streets and roads were inundated and damage to houses were reported from across the state. Strong winds accompanied torrential rains that caused falling of trees in high range areas of northern districts and damage to houses located in the coastal hamlet of Vettukadu.

Heatwave conditions to abate soon IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar on June 14 said, “Heat wave conditions have been prevailing over northwest India and the Himalayas for several days... As per our forecast, heat wave conditions are expected to improve.”

Advertisement

Delhi rains Delhi woke up to early morning rains on June 15. IMD warned against moderate to intense rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds of 80-100 kmph.

“In Delhi NCR.. there is a possibility of thunderstorm activity in Delhi NCR. Whole northwest India may experience thunderstorm activity. Active monsoon conditions will continue over the South Peninsula for 5-6 days,” ANI quoted the IMD Scientist as saying.