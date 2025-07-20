Weather today: Kerala, Karnataka on IMD's red alert, heavy showers likely till July 25; Delhi-NCR to receive more rain

The IMD issued red alert for Kerala and Karnataka, predicting extremely heavy rains on July 20. Orange alerts were issued for Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.

Updated20 Jul 2025, 06:52 AM IST
Weather today: The IMD forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala and Karnataka on July 20.
Weather today: The IMD forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala and Karnataka on July 20.(PTI)

Kerala and Karnataka are set to witness extremely heavy rains on July 20, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted. A red alert has been issued for the two states in addition to an orange alert for three other states — Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Bihar. Meanwhile, rest of India is on yellow alert except for Rajasthan.

Check IMD's state-wise weather warnings below:

"Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka on 20th July." IMD said in its latest weather bulletin. Kerala's Kannur and Kasaragod districts are on red alert today, while orange weather warning is in place for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

IMD issued fisherman warning for Kerala and Karnataka coast as “Squally weather with wind speed 40 - 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail.”

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions:

  • “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand during 23rd-25th; Odisha, Chhattisgarh during 20th -25th; Vidarbha during 21st-25th; Bihar on 20th & 21st; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 20th-22nd July,” the weather agency said in its reported dated July 19.

  • In Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 24
  • In Uttar Pradesh on July 20 and 21
  • In Punjab and Haryana till July 22 and then again on July 24
  • In Kerala and Karnataka till July 25
  • In Tamil Nadu until July 22
  • In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana tomorrow
  • In Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura till tomorrow and then again on July 24 and 25.

Delhi-NCR weather today

Delhi-NCR will receive more rain in the coming 4-5 days. No rainfall alert is in place for the national capital for July 20, but IMD forecasted, “Partly cloudy sky. Very light rain.” On Sunday, the minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will be above normal up to 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

