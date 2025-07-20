Weather today: Kerala, Karnataka on IMD's red alert, heavy showers likely till July 25; Delhi-NCR to receive more rain

Kerala and Karnataka are set to witness extremely heavy rains on July 20, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted. A red alert has been issued for the two states in addition to an orange alert for three other states — Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Bihar. Meanwhile, rest of India is on yellow alert except for Rajasthan.

Check IMD's state-wise weather warnings below:

"Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka on 20th July." IMD said in its latest weather bulletin. Kerala's Kannur and Kasaragod districts are on red alert today, while orange weather warning is in place for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

IMD issued fisherman warning for Kerala and Karnataka coast as “Squally weather with wind speed 40 - 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail.”

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions:

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand during 23rd-25th; Odisha, Chhattisgarh during 20th -25th; Vidarbha during 21st-25th; Bihar on 20th & 21st; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 20th-22nd July,” the weather agency said in its reported dated July 19.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 24

In Uttar Pradesh on July 20 and 21

In Punjab and Haryana till July 22 and then again on July 24

In Kerala and Karnataka till July 25

In Tamil Nadu until July 22

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana tomorrow

In Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura till tomorrow and then again on July 24 and 25.

