Weather today: Kerala, Karnataka on IMD's red alert, heavy showers likely till July 25; Delhi-NCR to receive more rain

Kerala and Karnataka are set to witness extremely heavy rains on July 20, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted. A red alert has been issued for the two states in addition to an orange alert for three other states — Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Bihar. Meanwhile, rest of India is on yellow alert except for Rajasthan.
"Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka on 20th July." IMD said in its latest weather bulletin. Kerala's Kannur and Kasaragod districts are on red alert today, while orange weather warning is in place for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.
IMD issued fisherman warning for Kerala and Karnataka coast as “Squally weather with wind speed 40 - 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail.”
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions:
Delhi-NCR will receive more rain in the coming 4-5 days. No rainfall alert is in place for the national capital for July 20, but IMD forecasted, “Partly cloudy sky. Very light rain.” On Sunday, the minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will be above normal up to 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.