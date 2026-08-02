Weather today: Kerala rains claim 6 lives, IMD predicts more showers — Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kollam districts on alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) lifted its 'red alert' and replaced it with orange warning in several districts of Kerala after heavy rains pounded several parts of the state on Saturday. As many as for 12 districts in Kerala are on orange alert today, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. The weather office predicted heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours at these places.

Besides more showers, Kerala residents can expect thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds reaching speed of 60 kmph. Predicting continued wet spells for the next 5 days, IMD in its latest weather bulletin stated, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during 5th-7th August.”

View full Image View full Image Weather today: IMD issued orange alert for 12 districts of Kerala.

IMD also issued flash flood warning for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasargod, Kottyam, Kozikod, Mahe, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pattanamittia, Trishur and Wayanad districts. It advised fishermen to stay ashore and away from coasts till 3 August.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, six people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the state. Four of the deaths occurred in fatal landslides in Idukki and Kottayam districts. Detailing the devastating impact of rains, Kerala CM V D Satheesan in a post on X on 1 August stated, “Up to 6 PM, six deaths have been officially confirmed. Six people are missing. The search for the missing persons continues with the assistance of various defense forces, people's representatives, and local residents."

Within 35-hour period, Anakkampoyil area of Kozhikode district recorded a massive 340 millimeters of rain, V D Satheesan said. Over relief and rescue efforts, he added, "65 relief camps have been opened across the state. 1,465 people are in the camps. Arrangements have been made to relocate more people to relief camps if necessary. 17 houses have been completely destroyed and 127 houses partially damaged.”

National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Services, police, the Coast Guard, the local administration, public representatives and residents are actively participating in the ongoing search operations. Several overflowing rivers caused inundation of low-lying areas such as Ranni, Kozhencherry, Aranmula and Engapuzha. Pampa river and Chottupara stream gushed in full spate inundating areas located along the banks. Even traffic movement and access to nearby areas was restricted after floodwaters submerged highways, roads and bridges. To rescue people trapped in their houses, the district administration deployed boats.

Rising water levels prompted authories to open shutters of dams in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kannur districts. To prevent flooding, the shutters of the Thottappally spillway and barrages in Alappuzha district were also opened.

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The state government issued 1070 and 1077 helpline numbers while the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) advised people in disaster-prone areas to move to relief camps. The authority cautioned residents against bathing or fishing in water bodies and non-essential travel, particularly to hilly areas, waterfalls and reservoirs.

Kerala SET postponed Due to inclement weather conditions, the General Education Department on Saturday postponed the State Eligibility Test, scheduled for 2 August, PTI reported. The department also postponed the Higher Secondary Equivalency Examination slated for 2 August. As heavy rain continued to batter several parts of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, postponed all examinations scheduled for 3 August.