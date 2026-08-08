Weather Today LIVE: IMD issues red alert in Gurugram; Delhi sees slight dip in minimum temperature as rain continues

Weather Today LIVE: Heavy rainfall will continue in parts of India for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

It said that under the influence of the likely formation of a low-pressure area over the coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over East India (Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal) during the next three days.

The IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka this weekend. "...heavy rainfall likely to continue over many parts of northwest & adjoining Central India and Northeast India during most days of the week," the weather department said.

Delhi, Gurgaon rains:

Meanwhile, Delhi will continue to witness rainfall for the third consecutive day on Saturday. The IMD issues red and orange alerts in parts of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad on August 8.

The red alert for extremely heavy rainfall was issued in New Delhi, Southwest Delhi, Southeast Delhi, and South Delhi. Meanwhile, an orange alert predicting very heavy rainfall has been issued in North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, West Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, Northeast Delhi and Shahadra region.

For August 8, the IMD predicted, "Generally cloudy sky [in Delhi]. A spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places during early morning to noon. Another spell of very light to light rain at many places in the evening/night."

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 33°C to 35°C and 22°C to 24°C, respectively, the IMD said.