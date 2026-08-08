Weather Today LIVE: IMD issues red alert in Gurugram; Delhi sees slight dip in minimum temperature as rain continues

Weather Today LIVE: Heavy rainfall will continue in parts of India for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
It said that under the influence of the likely formation of a low-pressure area over the coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over East India (Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal) during the next three days.
The IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka this weekend. "...heavy rainfall likely to continue over many parts of northwest & adjoining Central India and Northeast India during most days of the week," the weather department said.
Delhi, Gurgaon rains:
Meanwhile, Delhi will continue to witness rainfall for the third consecutive day on Saturday. The IMD issues red and orange alerts in parts of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad on August 8.
The red alert for extremely heavy rainfall was issued in New Delhi, Southwest Delhi, Southeast Delhi, and South Delhi. Meanwhile, an orange alert predicting very heavy rainfall has been issued in North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, West Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, Northeast Delhi and Shahadra region.
For August 8, the IMD predicted, "Generally cloudy sky [in Delhi]. A spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places during early morning to noon. Another spell of very light to light rain at many places in the evening/night."
The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 33°C to 35°C and 22°C to 24°C, respectively, the IMD said.
The pilgrimage to Madhyamaheshwar Temple, located at an altitude of 11,473 feet in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, has been temporarily suspended with immediate effect due to adverse weather conditions, landslides and safety risks, officials said on Saturday.
Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra issued these orders after officials assessed the trek to Madhyamaheshwar as risky based on their reports.
The 14.5-kilometre trek to Madhyamaheshwar, the second of the Panch Kedars, has remained hazardous due to construction work and landslides, officials said.
They alleged that many devotees and travellers have been ignoring safety warnings by forcibly passing through landslide-affected areas and attempting to take photos and selfies at dangerous locations, posing a risk of serious accidents.
Additionally, a temporary wooden bridge built over the Markanda river in Bantoli was recently washed away following a rise in water levels. Pilgrims are now being ferried across the river using a trolley system at this location.
Officials said the trolley, capable of carrying two people at a time, has also been strained by the arrival of a large number of devotees during the Sawan month and Kanwar Yatra.
Security concerns have also increased due to instances of travellers misbehaving with trolley operators and workers, alongside the rush to take photos, they said.
The Public Works Department (PWD) said it would take at least two to three days to repair and maintain the trolley system for safe operation.
— PTI
The Amarnath Yatra was suspended from Jammu on Saturday amid inclement weather, a forecast of heavy rain over the next few days and a decline in pilgrim arrivals, officials said.
No fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to leave the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Kashmir Valley this morning, they said.
Officials said the administration is monitoring the situation and will review the movement of pilgrims based on the weather and the condition of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.
More than 4.75 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the Kashmir Himalayas since the Yatra began on July 3. The 57-day pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.
— PTI
Rains continued in several parts of Kerala on Saturday, with floodwaters receding only gradually in many areas and hundreds of people still staying in relief camps as several roads and houses remained inundated.
The Upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad regions of Alappuzha and interior areas of Kottayam district continued to bear the brunt of the flooding, though water levels had started receding at several places, officials said.
Floodwaters were receding only marginally in some areas and several residents remained stranded or affected as their houses and roads were still underwater.
Major roads, including the Alappuzha-Changanassery road, remained inundated, disrupting traffic in the region. Small boats were being used to ferry people and shift essential belongings from waterlogged areas.
With the flood situation yet to normalise completely, hundreds of people continued to stay in relief camps in several south and central districts.
In coastal areas, high waves, sea incursion and strong winds kept fishermen off the sea.
Sea conditions remained particularly rough at Uduma in Kasaragod, where several coconut trees were uprooted amid the strong winds and rough weather.
— PTI
At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a private bus skidded off the road and met with an accident near Chalunj Mor in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday morning, as incessant monsoon rains continued to disrupt road connectivity and essential services across the state.
According to officials of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the accident involving a Sharma Bus occurred at around 7:15 am under Patwar Circle Bairagarh.
All 11 injured passengers were evacuated and shifted to nearby health facilities. Six of the critically injured were subsequently referred to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital in Chamba for specialised treatment.
A multi-agency search and rescue operation has been launched at the accident site, involving personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Police, Home Guards, Fire Services and the Revenue Department.
— ANI
The IMD issued an orange alert in Delhi. It predicted, “Generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain with moderate rain during forenoon to evening. Another spell of very light to light rain towards night.”
Rains continued in several parts of Kerala on Saturday, prolonging waterlogging and inundation in many districts, while the IMD forecast moderate rainfall at isolated places in seven districts in the morning.
Moderate rainfall accompanied by winds reaching up to 30 kmph is very likely at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, the India Meteorological Department said.
Light rainfall is likely at isolated places in the remaining districts, it said.
Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in parts of the national capital. Visuals from Lal Kuan, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.
Heavy rainfall lashed the Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Urban Meteorological Services for Delhi - NCR, a red alert has been issued in Gurugram on Saturday, August 8.
The national Capital saw a slight decrease in the minimum temperature on Saturday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the day, forecasting light to moderate rain.
Safdarjung, representing the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal and a 0.9-degree decrease from the previous day. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, a 0.7-degree decrease from the previous day; Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 24.4 degrees Celsius; Ayanagar recorded a minimum of 24.7 degrees, a 0.1-degree decrease from the previous day.
Gurugram district administration has advised employees working in corporate offices and private organisations to work from home on August 8 amid adverse weather conditions, following heavy rainfall, India Today reported.
Delhi has recorded its wettest opening week of August in a decade and a half, with the national capital logging its highest rainfall for this period since 2011, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relentless downpour has also extended to the neighbouring satellite cities of Gurgaon and Noida, which have seen heavy rain batter the region through the first week of the month.
Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Friday said key waterlogging hotspots did not witness inundation during the day's heavy rainfall, while drainage work was underway in other areas where waterlogging was reported.
Heavy rain lashed the national capital on Friday, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting traffic on major roads and leaving several neighbourhoods waterlogged as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city.
The weather office has forecast light to moderate rainfall over Delhi until August 10. According to the IMD, Safdarjung recorded 59.2 mm of rainfall until 8:30 am on Friday, while Lodhi Road received 60.4 mm, Ridge 57 mm, Ayanagar 26.2 mm and Palam 16.9 mm.
Delhi witnessed cloudy skies early Saturday, with light rainfall lashing parts of the national capital.
Palam, Delhi, received its heaviest rainfall of the season. The observatory recorded 89 mm of rainfall in the 12-hour period between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m, SkyMet said.
Heavy rain caused traffic disruptions at ITO in Delhi on Friday.