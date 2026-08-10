Weather Today LIVE: Delhi may see light rainfall today, Assam floods death toll rises to 100

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Western Himalayan Region during the week, and over East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during the next two days.

It said, "A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal & adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts around 13th August, 2026."

"Under its influence, increase in rainfall activity is very likely over west Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar from 13th August, 2026 onwards," it added.

Delhi rain

In Delhi, the IMD predicted one or two spells of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places towards afternoon to night on Monday.

It said the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 33°C to 35°C and 24°C to 26°C, respectively.

24 hours Outlook for the Flash Flood

Low to Moderate flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of the following Met Subdivisions during next 24 hours:

Arunachal Pradesh –Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Kurung Kumey,East Kameng districts.

Assam & Meghalaya - South West Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills, districts.

Nagaland Mizoram Manipur Tripura (NMMT) - Bishnupur, Chandel, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Senapati, Aizawl, Lunglei, Mamit, Kiphire, Kohima, Mokokchung, Mon, Phek, Wokha, districts. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim– North Sikkim, South Sikkim district.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest weather updates.