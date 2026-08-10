Weather Today LIVE: Delhi may see light rainfall today, Assam floods death toll rises to 100

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Western Himalayan Region during the week, and over East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during the next two days.
It said, "A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal & adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts around 13th August, 2026."
"Under its influence, increase in rainfall activity is very likely over west Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar from 13th August, 2026 onwards," it added.
Delhi rain
In Delhi, the IMD predicted one or two spells of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places towards afternoon to night on Monday.
It said the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 33°C to 35°C and 24°C to 26°C, respectively.
24 hours Outlook for the Flash Flood
Low to Moderate flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of the following Met Subdivisions during next 24 hours:
Arunachal Pradesh –Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Kurung Kumey,East Kameng districts.
Assam & Meghalaya - South West Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills, districts.
Nagaland Mizoram Manipur Tripura (NMMT) - Bishnupur, Chandel, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Senapati, Aizawl, Lunglei, Mamit, Kiphire, Kohima, Mokokchung, Mon, Phek, Wokha, districts. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim– North Sikkim, South Sikkim district.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest weather updates.
Normal life was severely affected in Odisha on Sunday as incessant rains triggered by a low-pressure area caused rivers to swell, inundating parts of several districts, officials said.
The water levels in the Baitarani, Salandi, Kani and parts of the Mahanadi river system, which had been receding on Saturday, rose sharply following heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, they said.
The death toll due to the ongoing flood situation in Assam has reached 100, with casualties reported across several districts as large parts of the state continue to reel under the impact of the deluge.
According to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) Assam bulletin released on Sunday, the devastating floods have heavily impacted multiple regions, resulting in the loss of 60 males and 23 females, alongwith 18 children (12 males and 6 females).
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.