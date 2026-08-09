Weather Today LIVE: Water level in Yamuna river rises; Delhi records its wettest August day in 2 years

No major warning has been issued for rainfall in Delhi on Sunday. The IMD has predicted the possibility of light rainfall in the early hours of Sunday and during the evening.

"Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of very light rain towards early morning to forenoon. Another spell of very light to light rain towards evening," the IMD said in its forecast for Delhi on Sunday.

The city has been witnessing heavy rainfall for four consecutive days, triggering waterlogging and traffic woes in parts of NCR.

According to news agency PTI, Delhi crossed its average monthly rainfall for August in just the first eight days of the month, with the Safdarjung Observatory recording 230.1 mm of rain so far. The capital city also recorded its wettest August day in two years on Saturday.

Rain forecast in other states:

In the early hours of Sunday (01:13 am - 04:13 am IST), the IMD issued an orange alert in:

Meghalaya: South Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills

Chhattisgarh: Bemetara , Bilaspur, Kabirdham, Mahasamund, Mungeli

Madhya Pradesh: Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Dindori, Guna, Jabalpur, Mandla, Raisen, Sagar, Seoni, Shahdol, Umaria, Vidisha

Uttrakhand: Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh

The IMD predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Western Himalayan Region, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the week.

It cautioned that "Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions (do not take shelter under trees or weak structures etc., check road/traffic conditions, avoid unnecessary travels, and follow any other advisories issued by concerned agencies)."

The IMD precited, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Western Himalayan Region, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the week."

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next 2 days," the weather department said on Saturday.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on weather and Delhi rainfall today