Weather Today LIVE: Water level in Yamuna river rises; Delhi records its wettest August day in 2 years

No major warning has been issued for rainfall in Delhi on Sunday. The IMD has predicted the possibility of light rainfall in the early hours of Sunday and during the evening.
"Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of very light rain towards early morning to forenoon. Another spell of very light to light rain towards evening," the IMD said in its forecast for Delhi on Sunday.
The city has been witnessing heavy rainfall for four consecutive days, triggering waterlogging and traffic woes in parts of NCR.
According to news agency PTI, Delhi crossed its average monthly rainfall for August in just the first eight days of the month, with the Safdarjung Observatory recording 230.1 mm of rain so far. The capital city also recorded its wettest August day in two years on Saturday.
Rain forecast in other states:
In the early hours of Sunday (01:13 am - 04:13 am IST), the IMD issued an orange alert in:
Meghalaya: South Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills
Chhattisgarh: Bemetara , Bilaspur, Kabirdham, Mahasamund, Mungeli
Madhya Pradesh: Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Dindori, Guna, Jabalpur, Mandla, Raisen, Sagar, Seoni, Shahdol, Umaria, Vidisha
Uttrakhand: Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh
The IMD predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Western Himalayan Region, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the week.
It cautioned that "Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions (do not take shelter under trees or weak structures etc., check road/traffic conditions, avoid unnecessary travels, and follow any other advisories issued by concerned agencies)."
The IMD precited, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Western Himalayan Region, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the week."
"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next 2 days," the weather department said on Saturday.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on weather and Delhi rainfall today
Heavy rain triggered severe waterlogging in Dholpur
The IMD issued a yellow alert in Delhi, predicting light rainfall
Delhi weather LIVE: The water level of the Yamuna River increases following heavy rainfall.
Heavy rain reportedly triggered power outage in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, according to PTI.
On severe water logging in Gurugram, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya says, "The MCG area has received approximately 225 mm of rainfall over the past three days. We had previously identified specific water-logging points within the MCG jurisdiction, 95 out of 155 such points have been successfully rectified. While water accumulation did occur in about 35 to 40 locations, the water drained away completely within three to five hours of the rain stopping. The reason water tends to stagnate is that 'Leg 1' and 'Leg 2' often operate at full capacity, sometimes even overflowing, preventing them from effectively draining water from the surrounding areas. To address this, we have devised solutions such as increasing drain capacity."
Torrential rains led to the closure of 153 roads in Himachal Pradesh, and the Shimla MeT office on Saturday issued an 'orange alert' for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in the state on Monday and Tuesday.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 77 water supply schemes and 92 transformers were also disrupted as of Saturday morning, PTI reported.
A total of 65 roads were blocked in Mandi, followed by 42 in Kullu, 26 in Shimla, 8 in Sirmaur, 5 in Kangra, 4 in Chamba and 3 in Una district, officials said.
"Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of very light rain towards early morning to forenoon. Another spell of very light to light rain towards evening," the IMD said in its forecast for Delhi on Sunday.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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