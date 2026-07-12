Weather Today LIVE: Heavy rains likely to continue in Uttarakhand, Himachal, UP; red alert in parts of Meghalaya

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh on July 12.
"Thereafter, heavy rainfall is likely to continue at isolated places for the next 3–4 days," the weather department said, predicting " Subdued rainfall activity likely over the plains of northwest, west central and over south Peninsular India during the next 6-7 days."
Meanwhile, a yellow alert for heavy rainfall was issued in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Balrampur-UP, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Ambedkarnagar, Azamgarh, Gazipur, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur and Kushinagar.
Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, amid the threat of landslides, flooding and bridge collapse.
In Assam, too, the state is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday. The IMD issued a red alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills region, and an orange alert in the South West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills region.
Predicting weather in parts of India in the upcoming week, the IMD said in a press release that heavy rainfall is likely over East Madhya Pradesh during July 14-17, Chhattisgarh during 11-15 July, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during July 13-14 and 17; Jharkhand during July 12-14; Bihar during July 13-15 and Odisha during July 11-15.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during July 11th-17th; Assam and Meghalaya on July 11 and during July 13-17, with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on July 12, the IMD predicted.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday reviewed the state's monsoon preparedness after heavy rain triggered landslides, flash floods and localised flooding in 32 villages, PTI reported.
Virtually chairing a review meeting with deputy commissioners, Sangma assessed the impact of the ongoing spell of monsoon rain, which has affected several districts, particularly in the Garo Hills and parts of the Khasi Hills.
The IMD issued a red alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills region, and an orange alert in the South West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills region.
In Assam, too, the state is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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