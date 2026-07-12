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Weather Today LIVE: Heavy rains likely to continue in Uttarakhand, Himachal, UP; red alert in parts of Meghalaya

Weather Today LIVE: Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, amid the threat of landslides, flooding and bridge collapse. In Assam, too, the state is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Akriti Anand
Updated12 Jul 2026, 06:14:21 AM IST
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Weather Today LIVE: People gather at Triveni Ghat as the water level of the Ganga river rose following continuous rainfall in the hills, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Saturday, July 11, 2026.
Weather Today LIVE: People gather at Triveni Ghat as the water level of the Ganga river rose following continuous rainfall in the hills, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Saturday, July 11, 2026.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh on July 12.

"Thereafter, heavy rainfall is likely to continue at isolated places for the next 3–4 days," the weather department said, predicting " Subdued rainfall activity likely over the plains of northwest, west central and over south Peninsular India during the next 6-7 days."

Meanwhile, a yellow alert for heavy rainfall was issued in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Balrampur-UP, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Ambedkarnagar, Azamgarh, Gazipur, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur and Kushinagar.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, amid the threat of landslides, flooding and bridge collapse.

In Assam, too, the state is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday. The IMD issued a red alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills region, and an orange alert in the South West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills region.

Predicting weather in parts of India in the upcoming week, the IMD said in a press release that heavy rainfall is likely over East Madhya Pradesh during July 14-17, Chhattisgarh during 11-15 July, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during July 13-14 and 17; Jharkhand during July 12-14; Bihar during July 13-15 and Odisha during July 11-15.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during July 11th-17th; Assam and Meghalaya on July 11 and during July 13-17, with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on July 12, the IMD predicted.

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12 Jul 2026, 06:14:20 AM IST

Weather Today LIVE: Floods in 32 villages, Meghalaya CM reviews monsoon preparedness

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday reviewed the state's monsoon preparedness after heavy rain triggered landslides, flash floods and localised flooding in 32 villages, PTI reported.

Virtually chairing a review meeting with deputy commissioners, Sangma assessed the impact of the ongoing spell of monsoon rain, which has affected several districts, particularly in the Garo Hills and parts of the Khasi Hills.

12 Jul 2026, 05:46:26 AM IST

Weather Today LIVE: Red alert in parts of Meghalaya

The IMD issued a red alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills region, and an orange alert in the South West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills region.

In Assam, too, the state is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

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