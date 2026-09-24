Weather Today LIVE Update: Deep depression crosses Andhra coast, Odisha on red alert

Weather Today LIVE: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow and Bihar are among the regions under the latest weather watch as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal crosses the Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining south Odisha coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several states, while Odisha remains under a red alert in parts of the state. Delhi, meanwhile, is likely to remain dry on Thursday.

According to the latest IMD update, the system moved northwestwards at around 5 kmph and was located about 30 km west-southwest of Kalingapatnam, 80 km northeast of Visakhapatnam and 170 km southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha around midnight.

The front sector had made landfall, with the process expected to continue for around two hours. After landfall, the deep depression is likely to move northwestwards while maintaining its intensity for the next 12 hours before moving north-northwestwards and gradually weakening over the following 24 hours.

If it had intensified into a cyclonic storm before landfall, it would have been named “Arnab”, which means “ocean” in Bengali.

Odisha on red alert

The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of southern Odisha, with extremely heavy rainfall possible in isolated areas. Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain on September 23 and 24, while Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri are expected to receive heavy rainfall on September 24 and 25.

Authorities have evacuated thousands of people from vulnerable areas and closed schools amid concerns over extreme rainfall and flash floods.

Heavy rain across several states

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana on Thursday, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall possible.

The IMD has also forecast heavy showers in parts of Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Vidarbha. East Uttar Pradesh is also among the areas expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall.

Thundersqualls with winds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are possible over Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Odisha and Telangana.

Delhi weather today

Delhi is likely to remain dry on Thursday, with mainly clear skies and temperatures between 23°C and 35°C, according to the IMD. Friday is also expected to remain largely dry, although skies may become partly cloudy.

The weather could change from Saturday, with very light to light rain possible at a few places during the afternoon or evening. Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are also expected.

The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from September 25.