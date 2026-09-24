Weather Today LIVE Update: Deep depression crosses Andhra coast, Odisha on red alert

Weather Today LIVE: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow and Bihar are among the regions under the latest weather watch as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal crosses the Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining south Odisha coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several states, while Odisha remains under a red alert in parts of the state. Delhi, meanwhile, is likely to remain dry on Thursday.
According to the latest IMD update, the system moved northwestwards at around 5 kmph and was located about 30 km west-southwest of Kalingapatnam, 80 km northeast of Visakhapatnam and 170 km southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha around midnight.
The front sector had made landfall, with the process expected to continue for around two hours. After landfall, the deep depression is likely to move northwestwards while maintaining its intensity for the next 12 hours before moving north-northwestwards and gradually weakening over the following 24 hours.
If it had intensified into a cyclonic storm before landfall, it would have been named “Arnab”, which means “ocean” in Bengali.
Odisha on red alert
The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of southern Odisha, with extremely heavy rainfall possible in isolated areas. Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain on September 23 and 24, while Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri are expected to receive heavy rainfall on September 24 and 25.
Authorities have evacuated thousands of people from vulnerable areas and closed schools amid concerns over extreme rainfall and flash floods.
Heavy rain across several states
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana on Thursday, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall possible.
The IMD has also forecast heavy showers in parts of Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Vidarbha. East Uttar Pradesh is also among the areas expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall.
Thundersqualls with winds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are possible over Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Odisha and Telangana.
Delhi weather today
Delhi is likely to remain dry on Thursday, with mainly clear skies and temperatures between 23°C and 35°C, according to the IMD. Friday is also expected to remain largely dry, although skies may become partly cloudy.
The weather could change from Saturday, with very light to light rain possible at a few places during the afternoon or evening. Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are also expected.
The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from September 25.
Heavy rainfall continues in Malkangiri, Odisha, as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal affects weather conditions in the region. The district administration said it is keeping a close watch on areas considered vulnerable to the impact of the rain.
Odisha recorded widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Similiguda in Koraput district receiving an extremely heavy 230 mm, according to IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty.
Mohanty said 35 locations recorded heavy rainfall of 7–12 cm, while 10 places received very heavy rainfall of 12–20 cm during the period.
The IMD has issued a red warning for Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts, with isolated areas likely to receive extremely heavy showers.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Subarnapur, Bargarh, Balangir and Nuapada, according to the weather department.
The deep depression has triggered heavy rainfall and strong winds in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue an orange alert for the district.
Authorities have advised residents in coastal areas to remain cautious as weather conditions deteriorate. Fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea amid the adverse conditions.
Amid worsening weather conditions and heightened safety concerns, the Puri district administration has prohibited people from entering the sea for bathing until further notice.
Jharkhand witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Thursday as a deep depression affected weather conditions in the state, prompting the administration to issue a safety advisory for tourists planning to visit waterfalls.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega and West Singhbhum under an orange alert, indicating the need to be prepared for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations during the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Friday.
The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for 11 districts, warning of heavy rainfall during the same period, according to an IMD bulletin.
Weather Today LIVE Update: The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of southern Odisha, with extremely heavy rainfall possible in isolated locations.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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