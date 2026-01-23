Today's Weather LIVE Updates: Shimla, Gulmarg receive fresh snowfall; rainfall ends dry spell in Delhi, AQI improves

Today's Weather LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather alert for northwest India in the wake of ‘intense Western disturbance.’ While Shimla witnessed first snowfall of the season, Gulmarg recorded 20-24 inches of snow on Friday. Delhi's AQI improved to ‘poor’ range after precipitation on Basant Panchmi ended dry spell.

Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was shut diwn after heavy snowfall disrupted traffic movement. Multiple flights at Srinagar Airport have been cancelled due to a NOTAM in force at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and ongoing snowfall conditions at Srinagar.

IMD in a post on X stated, "Due to an intense Western disturbance heavy rainfall/ snowfall accompanied with hailstorm, lightning & gusty winds likely at isolated places over Western Himalayan region on 22nd & 23rd January, 2026. Light to moderate rainfall also likely at a few places over the plains of northwest India during the same period.