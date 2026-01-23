Today's Weather LIVE Updates: Shimla, Gulmarg receive fresh snowfall; rainfall ends dry spell in Delhi, AQI improves

Today's Weather LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather alert for northwest India in the wake of ‘intense Western disturbance.’ While Shimla witnessed first snowfall of the season, Gulmarg recorded 20-24 inches of snow on Friday. Delhi's AQI improved to ‘poor’ range after precipitation on Basant Panchmi ended dry spell.
Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was shut diwn after heavy snowfall disrupted traffic movement. Multiple flights at Srinagar Airport have been cancelled due to a NOTAM in force at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and ongoing snowfall conditions at Srinagar.
IMD in a post on X stated, "Due to an intense Western disturbance heavy rainfall/ snowfall accompanied with hailstorm, lightning & gusty winds likely at isolated places over Western Himalayan region on 22nd & 23rd January, 2026. Light to moderate rainfall also likely at a few places over the plains of northwest India during the same period.
Anantnag on Friday morning looked serene with silver lining after fresh snowfall and Thursday's windstorm.
Budgam district on Friday was covered in a thick blanket of snow.
Delhi residents woke up to thunderstorm, lightening and rainfall on Friday morning. This downpour ended the prolonged dry spell and brought down the AQI to 293 at 9:00 AM. After 10 days of toxic air, Delhi's air quality returned to ‘poor’ category.
IMD issued an orange alert for Jammu and Kashmir for Friday. Strong gusty winds swept across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening.
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed following fresh snowfall in and around the NAVYUG Tunnel area.
Srinagar Airport issued a passenger advisory stating, “some flights to/from Srinagar Airport stand cancelled as of now today due to a NOTAM in force at Delhi Airport and ongoing snowfall conditions at Srinagar.”
Rajouri and Poonch district administrations announced closure of schools in view of inclement weather. Vaishno Devi Shrine also received fresh snowfall.
Shimla witnessed first snowfall of the season on Friday. Visuals from the Sanjauli area show thick layer of snow.