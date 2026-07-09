Weather Today LIVE Updates: Delhi on IMD's red alert, Mumbai to see heavy rains but ‘monsoon activity may ease’

Weather Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Delhi on Thursday, with heavy rainfall likely to continue across other parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Train operations were disrupted by heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Several areas were waterlogged, hampering day-to-day activities.
Delhi Rains
The IMD issues a red alert (nowcast) in all of Delhi on July 9, predicting extremely heavy rainfall today. An orange warning has been issued for the day in Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad.
"Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning towards morning/ forenoon. Another spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning towards afternoon/ evening," the IMD predicted.
Mumbai rains:
Rainfall activity is likely to decrease in parts of Maharashtra, starting July 9.
In its latest update early Thursday, the IMD issued a red alert (Extremely heavy rainfall) in Nashik, Palghar, Raigad, Pune and Satara; and an orange alert (very heavy rainfall) has been issued in Mumbai suburban areas and Thane.
Earlier, the IMD issued a yellow alert in most parts of Maharashtra, predicting, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (30- 40 kmph) with heavy rainfall at isolated places." A yellow alert has also been issued in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Kohlapur, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.
Southwest Monsoon update
The IMD predicted "significant reduction in rainfall activity" over the central parts of the country from July 9 onwards.
It added that conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, and hence the entire country during the next 2-3 days.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Delhi, Mumbai weather.
The IMD said conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, and hence entire country during next 2-3 days.
Delhi-NCR received its first widespread monsoon spell of the season, bringing light to moderate rain across most areas, and heavy showers at isolated locations. Active rain spell will continue over the next 3 days, keeping weather conditions pleasant, according to a forecast by Skymet.
“Mumbai has already received 1,100+ mm of rainfall in just the first eight days of July. The ongoing intense monsoon spell is expected to continue for another day before a prolonged break in heavy rainfall begins,” SkyMet reported.
SkyMet reported that no fresh monsoon system is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal during the next few days. Several factors put together “will ease the ongoing intense monsoon activity over Mumbai and its suburbs.”
The IMD predicted significant reduction in rainfall activity over central parts of the country from 9th July onwards.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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