Weather Today LIVE Updates: Delhi on IMD's red alert, Mumbai to see heavy rains but ‘monsoon activity may ease’

Weather Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Delhi on Thursday, with heavy rainfall likely to continue across other parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Train operations were disrupted by heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Several areas were waterlogged, hampering day-to-day activities.

Delhi Rains

The IMD issues a red alert (nowcast) in all of Delhi on July 9, predicting extremely heavy rainfall today. An orange warning has been issued for the day in Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad.

"Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning towards morning/ forenoon. Another spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning towards afternoon/ evening," the IMD predicted.

Mumbai rains:

Rainfall activity is likely to decrease in parts of Maharashtra, starting July 9.

In its latest update early Thursday, the IMD issued a red alert (Extremely heavy rainfall) in Nashik, Palghar, Raigad, Pune and Satara; and an orange alert (very heavy rainfall) has been issued in Mumbai suburban areas and Thane.

Earlier, the IMD issued a yellow alert in most parts of Maharashtra, predicting, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (30- 40 kmph) with heavy rainfall at isolated places." A yellow alert has also been issued in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Kohlapur, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

Southwest Monsoon update

The IMD predicted "significant reduction in rainfall activity" over the central parts of the country from July 9 onwards.

It added that conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, and hence the entire country during the next 2-3 days.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Delhi, Mumbai weather.