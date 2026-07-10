Weather today LIVE updates: Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand brace for heavy rainfall amid IMD alert; Monsoon covers entire India

Weather today LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday, July 10. Mumbai, too, is expected to witness light rainfall. On Thursday, Delhi and Mumbai continued to grapple with rain-related issues such as waterlogging and traffic jams.

Delhi Rain

The IMD issued an orange alert across Delhi, predicting heavy rainfall on Friday, July 10. Rainfall activity is likely to decline from July 11, as per IMD forecast.

"Rainfall and occasional thunderstorm activity will be reduced with effect from afternoon/evening of 10.07.2026," the IMD said on Thursday.

The IMD also warned of "minor Traffic disruption on roads. Increased chance of vehicle accidents, Disruption of Electricity, Partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds."

Delhi has received moderate rainfall (41.8 mm) in June this year, with a deficit of 44 percent. Last year, the city had recorded heavy rainfall in June (107 mm).

Mumbai rains

Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness a decline rainfall activity on Friday, with the IMD predicting light rainfall across most part of the state.

An orange alert was issued in Pune and Satara, while a yellow alert was issued in Raigad, Kolhapur, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur and Ghadchiroli.

UP rains

The IMD issued a red and orange alert in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. A red alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall was issued in Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Muradabad, Bareilly, Pilbhit, Badaun, Sambhal and Jyotibaphule Nagar.

An orange alert was issued in districts including Sitapur Hardoi, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Khushinagar, Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Hapur.

The rest of the state was on yellow alert.

Uttarakhand rains

Uttarakhand, too, was put on red and orange alert. The IMD issued a red alert in Tehri Garhwal,Pauri Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat and Nainital.

An orange alert was issued in Rudraprayag, Chaoli, Almora, Begeshwar and Pithoragarh.

Southwest Monsoon:

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana & Punjab, thus covering the entire country today, 09th July, 2026, the IMD said on Thursday.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest monsoon-related updates.