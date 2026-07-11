Weather Today LIVE Updates: UP, MP, Uttarakhand, Himachal on rain alert; Central Railway cancels 30 trains till July 17

Weather Today LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued no major warning for heavy rainfall in Delhi and Mumbai today, July 11. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in parts of Uttar Pradesh, and a yellow warning in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

State-wise IMD forecast

The IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky in Delhi on July 11, with a possibility of "very light to light rain at a few places with moderate rain at isolated places with occasional thunderstorm activity towards night."

For Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, too, the IMD predicted light rainfall throughout the day.

In Himachal, a yellow warning was issued in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Shimla and Siraur.

Bhopal, Vidisha, Raipur, Betul, Harda, Khargone, Badwani, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Neemuch, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, and Sheopur were among the Madhya Pradesh districts on yellow alert. The IMD predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in these regions.

"Subdued rainfall activity likely over central and south Peninsular India during next 6-7 day," the IMD said.

Trains impacted

Amid heavy rainfall in the past few days, rail connectivity on the Mumbai-Pune corridor will remain crippled till July 17.

The Central Railway cancelled 30 long-distance and intercity trains, including 14 daily trains, following landslides on the Bhor Ghat section, officials said on Friday, July 10.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates related to monsoon and rains.