Weather Today LIVE Updates: UP, MP, Uttarakhand, Himachal on rain alert; Central Railway cancels 30 trains till July 17

Weather Today LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued no major warning for heavy rainfall in Delhi and Mumbai today, July 11. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in parts of Uttar Pradesh, and a yellow warning in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.
The IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky in Delhi on July 11, with a possibility of "very light to light rain at a few places with moderate rain at isolated places with occasional thunderstorm activity towards night."
For Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, too, the IMD predicted light rainfall throughout the day.
In Himachal, a yellow warning was issued in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Shimla and Siraur.
Bhopal, Vidisha, Raipur, Betul, Harda, Khargone, Badwani, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Neemuch, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, and Sheopur were among the Madhya Pradesh districts on yellow alert. The IMD predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in these regions.
"Subdued rainfall activity likely over central and south Peninsular India during next 6-7 day," the IMD said.
Trains impacted
Amid heavy rainfall in the past few days, rail connectivity on the Mumbai-Pune corridor will remain crippled till July 17.
The Central Railway cancelled 30 long-distance and intercity trains, including 14 daily trains, following landslides on the Bhor Ghat section, officials said on Friday, July 10.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates related to monsoon and rains.
The Central Railway, in a release, said it has cancelled 30 train services, including 14 daily trains, eight services on specified dates and eight special trains.
It announced the temporary cancellation of daily trains, including the Deccan Queen, Deccan Express, Intercity Express services between Mumbai and Pune, the CSMT-Hyderabad Express, Chennai Egmore Superfast Mail and the Hubbali-Dadar Express, from July 10 to July 17.
Apart from this, trains such as the Mahalaxmi Express, Jodhpur-Hadapsar Express, Dadar-Satara Express and Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi Express have been cancelled on specified dates during the period.
Several special trains connecting Mumbai and Pune with Gorakhpur, Ghazipur City and Hazrat Nizamuddin have also been cancelled, the release stated.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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