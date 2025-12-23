Weather Today LIVE Updates: Delhi-NCR to feel the chill as cold, foggy conditions continue

Weather Today LIVE Updates: Delhi-NCR and most parts of north India are set to feel the chill on Tuesday and through the, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) intense cold and foggy conditions.

The IMD has forecast dense fog in several parts of India up until 27 December, with disruptions to visibility expected during night and early morning hours.

Delhi on Tuesday is expected to see a low of 10 degrees Celsius, while neighbouring Gurugram and Noida are forecast to see lows of 8 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius respectively.

Flight delays can also be expected in the national capital on Tuesday due to visibility issues—on Monday, over 500 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) due to poor visibility and bad weather conditions.

