Weather Today LIVE Updates: Delhi-NCR to feel the chill as cold, foggy conditions continue

Weather Today LIVE Updates: Delhi-NCR and most parts of north India are set to feel the chill on Tuesday and through the, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) intense cold and foggy conditions.
The IMD has forecast dense fog in several parts of India up until 27 December, with disruptions to visibility expected during night and early morning hours.
Delhi on Tuesday is expected to see a low of 10 degrees Celsius, while neighbouring Gurugram and Noida are forecast to see lows of 8 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius respectively.
Flight delays can also be expected in the national capital on Tuesday due to visibility issues—on Monday, over 500 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) due to poor visibility and bad weather conditions.
Follow this space as we bring you Weather Today LIVE Updates
Most regions across northern India experienced severe cold conditions on Monday, though minimum temperatures hovered below normal.
Fog disrupted visibility in Delhi, albeit for a brief stretch, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting dense to very dense fog conditions across the northern states until December 27. (PTI)
The IMD's forecast indicates that dense to very dense fog conditions are anticipated during night and morning hours, especially over Punjab until December 27 and over Uttar Pradesh until December 23, as well as from December 25 to 28.
Dense fog is also expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from December 24 to 27.