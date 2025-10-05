Weather Today Live Updates: IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, among other states

Weather Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for several states. In Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, due to an approaching cyclonic circulation. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected on Sunday, with some areas also likely to see thunderstorms and lightning.

Districts under the warning include: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Kallakurichi, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai.

Residents are advised to stay alert and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

A fresh Western Disturbance, combined with significant moisture inflow from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels, is expected to bring a spell of heavy precipitation and hailstorms across northwest India between October 5 and 7, with peak intensity anticipated on October 6, 2025.

Under the influence of these systems, various regions in East India are also likely to be affected. North Bihar is expected to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall, with some areas potentially experiencing exceptionally heavy rainfall on October 5.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to see similar rainfall intensity on October 4 and 5, followed by isolated heavy rainfall on October 6. Jharkhand is forecast to receive light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms in most places, with isolated heavy showers on October 4 and 5, while Bihar may see similar weather on October 6.

