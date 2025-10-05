Weather Today Live Updates: IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, among other states

Weather Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for several states. In Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, due to an approaching cyclonic circulation. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected on Sunday, with some areas also likely to see thunderstorms and lightning.
Districts under the warning include: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Kallakurichi, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai.
Residents are advised to stay alert and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.
A fresh Western Disturbance, combined with significant moisture inflow from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels, is expected to bring a spell of heavy precipitation and hailstorms across northwest India between October 5 and 7, with peak intensity anticipated on October 6, 2025.
Under the influence of these systems, various regions in East India are also likely to be affected. North Bihar is expected to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall, with some areas potentially experiencing exceptionally heavy rainfall on October 5.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to see similar rainfall intensity on October 4 and 5, followed by isolated heavy rainfall on October 6. Jharkhand is forecast to receive light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms in most places, with isolated heavy showers on October 4 and 5, while Bihar may see similar weather on October 6.
SCS “Shakhti” over northwest Arabian Sea: IMD
“Shakhti” moved west-southwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 4th October over the same region near latitude 21.3°N and longitude 62.7°E, about 320 km east-southeast of Ras Al Hadd (Oman).
Telangana: Rain lashes parts of Hyderabad City.
India Meteorological Department forecasted 'Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' today
Jammu & Kashmir | Several areas of the Poonch district wake up to a fresh spell of rain.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district suspended Machail Mata pilgrimage for three days from October 5 following an inclement weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (ANI)
❖ Isolated extremely heavy rainfall with isolated exceptionally heavy rainfall likely over
North Bihar on 04th and Isolated Extremely heavy rainfall on 05th October.
❖ Isolated Extremely heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on 04th & 05th
with isolated heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 06th October.
❖ Light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorm at most/many places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jharkhand on 04th & 05th; over Bihar on 06th October.
❖ Thunderstorm & gusty winds very likely over East India during the next 4-5 days, said IMD in an offiicial release.