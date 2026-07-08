Weather today LIVE Updates: Mumbai rains to continue, IMD alert in Delhi, Gujarat, MP; monsoon to advance

Weather today LIVE Updates: Rainfall will continue in parts of Maharashtra and Delhi on Wednesday (July 8), with the SouthWest Monsoon expected to cover the entire country in the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh today.
Mumbai Rains Updates
The IMD issues yellow and orange alerts for rainfall in parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday. Mumbai is among the districts likely to receive "moderate rain". Heavy rainfall is likely in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Akola, Amravati and Wardha.
Delhi rains
The IMD issues a yellow alert in most parts of Delhi on Wednesday, predicting, "Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate
rain at isolated places accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning/ strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph towards morning/ forenoon. Another spell of very light to light rain towards evening/night."
SouthWest Monsoon Tracker
The IMD said on Tuesday that the Southwest Monsoon is set to complete its journey across India. "Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, covering the entire country during the next 2–3 days," the weather department said.
District wise Nowcast Warning valid for next two-three hours:
Red Warnings: Lightning/Thunderstorms with gusty winds (around 60 kmph) and heavy rain (>15 mm/h) very likely over following districts:
Maharashtra: Palghar
Gujarat: Aravalli, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman, Navsari, Sabar Kantha, Valsad
Orange warnings: Thunderstorms & Lightning with gusty winds ( 40-60 kmph) and moderate rain (5-15 mm/h) very likely over the following districts:
Kerala: Kasaragod
Maharashtra: Dhule, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Nandurbar, Nashik, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane
Gujarat: Ahmadabad, Amreli, Anand, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Botad, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Dangs, Diu, Gandhinagar, Gir Somnath, Khera, Mahesana, Mahisagar, Narmada, Panchmahal, Surat, Tapi, Vadodara
Madhya Pradesh: Agar-Malwa, Bhind, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Mandsaur, Morena, Neemuch, Niwari, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Ujjain
Tripura: Khowai, West Tripura
A red alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for these districts of Gujarat on Wednesday: Aravalli, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman, Navsari, Sabar Kantha, Valsad, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Bharuch
While Mumbai and central India have been drenched, Delhi/NCR is telling a completely dry story with day and night temperatures running about 2°C above normal.
However, scattered rain activity is likely till July 10.
IMD Cautions: “Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions (do not take shelter under trees or weak structures etc., check road/traffic conditions,avoid unnecessary travels, and follow any other advisories issued by concerned agencies).”
SkyMet predicted, "Extremely heavy rain is likely over the Gujarat-MP-Rajasthan tri-junction (Surat, Indore, Kota, Udaipur) for the next 2 days as the depression drags a trough westward. Relief expected by July 11."
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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