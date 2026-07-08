Weather today LIVE Updates: Mumbai rains to continue, IMD alert in Delhi, Gujarat, MP; monsoon to advance

Weather today LIVE Updates: Rainfall will continue in parts of Maharashtra and Delhi on Wednesday (July 8), with the SouthWest Monsoon expected to cover the entire country in the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh today.

Mumbai Rains Updates

The IMD issues yellow and orange alerts for rainfall in parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday. Mumbai is among the districts likely to receive "moderate rain". Heavy rainfall is likely in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Akola, Amravati and Wardha.

Delhi rains

The IMD issues a yellow alert in most parts of Delhi on Wednesday, predicting, "Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate

rain at isolated places accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning/ strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph towards morning/ forenoon. Another spell of very light to light rain towards evening/night."

SouthWest Monsoon Tracker

The IMD said on Tuesday that the Southwest Monsoon is set to complete its journey across India. "Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, covering the entire country during the next 2–3 days," the weather department said.

District wise Nowcast Warning valid for next two-three hours:

Red Warnings: Lightning/Thunderstorms with gusty winds (around 60 kmph) and heavy rain (>15 mm/h) very likely over following districts:

Maharashtra: Palghar

Gujarat: Aravalli, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman, Navsari, Sabar Kantha, Valsad

Orange warnings: Thunderstorms & Lightning with gusty winds ( 40-60 kmph) and moderate rain (5-15 mm/h) very likely over the following districts:

Kerala: Kasaragod

Maharashtra: Dhule, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Nandurbar, Nashik, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane

Gujarat: Ahmadabad, Amreli, Anand, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Botad, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Dangs, Diu, Gandhinagar, Gir Somnath, Khera, Mahesana, Mahisagar, Narmada, Panchmahal, Surat, Tapi, Vadodara

Madhya Pradesh: Agar-Malwa, Bhind, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Mandsaur, Morena, Neemuch, Niwari, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Ujjain

Tripura: Khowai, West Tripura