Weather today: Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh on IMD's orange alert for heavy rains — full forecast till 4 April

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against impact of active Western Disturbances in the coming days. In its weather alert, it said that a wet spell is likely to continue across Northwest India this week, with peak activity expected on 3 and 4 April. In Jammu and Kashmir, isolated hailstorms are likely on 3 April while Himachal Pradesh may witness similar weather conditions for two days — 3 and 4 April.
The weather office in its latest weather bulletin said, “Another fresh wet spell with Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 03rd & 04th April; Uttarakhand during 03rd -06th April.”
IMD forecasted “isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall" thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds in the following regions:
IMD issued orange alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh today. “Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) with hailstorm activity likely over Chhattisgarh” till 2 April, and “Vidarbha on 01st & 02nd April,” the report said.
The weather agency predicted below normal till 6 April. At the same time a gradual rise in maximum temperature of around 2-4°C is likely over Northwest India till 3rd April and then, gradual fall by 2-4°C between 4 and 6 April.
For Maharashtra's Vidarbha region and Chhattisgarh, IMD predicted gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C till 2 April. “Gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C likely over Maharashtra till 04th April,” IMD said.
Delhi residents can expect “partly cloudy sky” today after heavy rains on Tuesday. The maximum temperature over Delhi is likely to hover around 33°C and 35°C while the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 17°C and 19°C. With no weather alerts in the coming week, fresh wet spells are likely on 3 and 4 April.