Weather Today: Mumbai, Chennai on rainfall alert; IMD issues orange warning in Kanyakumari, Kerala, Karnataka

Heavy rainfall is likely to lash parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe and coastal Karnataka on Thursday, October 24. Meanwhile, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are likely to witness incessant rainfall on October 27-28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Source: IMD

IMD issues orange alert The IMD issued an orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall in Karnataka districts — Uttar Kannada, Udupi, Dakshin Kannada; and Kerala's Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram.

In Tamil Nadu, the Chennai weather department said early Thursday, "Light to Moderate Rain is very likely to continue at a few places over Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Thiruvallur, Tirunelveli in next 3 hours."

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightening are expected in Tenkasi and Kanyakumari on Thursday.

Additionally, most parts of Maharashtra are also under a yellow alert. For Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other districts, the IMD predicted: "Thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall at isolated places.

IMD predicts rainfall in... The IMD said heavy rainfall is likely to lash Tamil Nadu on October 24 and between October 26 and 28.

Kerala and Mahe may experience rainfall during October 27 and 29th. Parts of Karnataka and Telangana may also see heavy rains between October 23 and 25.

"Thunderstorm with lightning likely over the region during next 5 days," the IMD said.

New low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal on Oct 24 The IMD forecast the likely formation of a fresh low pressure area over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on October 24.

"An upper air cyclonic circulation extending upto middle tropospheric levels lies over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on 24th October 2025,," the IMD said.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours, it said.

Earlier, a Well-Marked Low Pressure Area over southwest Bay of Bengal on October 21 had caused a heavy to very heavy rainfall spell over south peninsular India.