Weather today: Mumbai, Delhi set to receive rains in next few hours; Red alert for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast “light to moderate rainfall” in Mumbai and Delhi over the next few hours amid a yellow alert in the financial capital.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) the IMD also stated, “Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at few places over Chandrapur and at isolated places over Bhandara, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Gondia, Nagpur and Amravati districts of Vidarbha.”

The post further reads, “Very light to light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Akola district of Vidarbha.” Thus, certain regions of Maharashtra will witness precipitation in the coming three hours.

The weather department predicted “light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorms and lightning” in Delhi-NCR. Regions that will feel the impact include Seemapuri, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Bahajoi, Debai, Narora, Sahaswan, Atrauli, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Raya, Hathras, Jalesar (U.P.) Sidhmukh, Bhiwari, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh (Rajasthan).

The weather agency warned against extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. A red alert has been issued in these states. Meanwhile, the IMD issued an orange alert predicting heavy downpours in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

According to IMD's press release, “heavy rainfall” is likely in Assam and Meghalaya during the upcoming four days. The IMD also predicted wet spells in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till July 23.

An IMD release dated July 21 states, “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand on 22nd July. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over West Uttar Pradesh on 22nd; East Rajasthan on 23rd; Himachal Pradesh 22nd & 23rd; Uttarakhand during 23rd -25th July.”

