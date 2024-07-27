Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of the country. As per IMD, an orange alert has been issued over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka, West Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, East Rajasthan, South Interior Karnataka, Uttarakhand today i.e. July 27. In addition to this, the weather department also added that isolated extremely heavy rainfall in the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra is very likely on 27th July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Maharashtra, Mumbai and Thane are set to witness heavy rains as a yellow alert has been issued while very heavy rains are predicted over Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, and Satara. In Delhi, the regional Meteorological centre has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city today.

Check the full IMD forecast The weather department predicted very heavy rains over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on 26th & 27th July; Vidarbha on 27th July; Konkan & Goa on 27th & 28th July; Madhya Maharashtra on 28th July; Saurashtra and Kutch on 26th, 28th and 29th July; Gujarat Region during 27th-29th July.

IMD also predicted heavy rains over Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, 26th-30th July; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh from 26th-28th; Marathwada on 27th July.

The weather office predicted very heavy rains over Uttarakhand on the 27th and 29th July; and East Rajasthan from 26th-28th July.

Yellow alert for heavy rains predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh during 26th–30th July; Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on 29th July; West Rajasthan during 26th-28th July; Haryana-Chandigarh on 27th, 28th and 30th July and Punjab on 30th July.

In South India, very heavy rains are likely over over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on 27th July while heavy rains are predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, North Interior Karnataka on 27th July; Kerala, Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during 26th – 30th July.

In North East India, IMD predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha on 30th July; isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh on 28th and 29th July; Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur on 28th & 30th July; Odisha during 26th-30th; Jharkhand on 26th & 30th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 26th-28th July.

