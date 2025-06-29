Weather today: Orange Alert in Himachal Pradesh; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states till July 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple states nationwide. To stay informed and prepared, you can check the detailed IMD predictions and updates here.

North India: Orange alert issued in Himachal from June 29 The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh starting June 29, with warnings of potential flash floods, rising river levels, and landslides in several districts.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a Senior Scientist at the IMD's Shimla Centre, said that the state has experienced widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours, with some areas recording intense precipitation.

“Almost all regions in Himachal Pradesh received rainfall during the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall was recorded in Palampur at 76 mm, followed by Banjar at 75 mm. Moderate rainfall of around 55 mm was recorded in Sirmaur.People should stay away from rivers and streams; landslide risk remains high,” Sharma said.

In Northwest India, extremely heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on June 30. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh from June 28 to July 4.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh between June 28 and July 2; West Rajasthan on June 28, July 3, and 4; and East Rajasthan from July 1 to 4. Very heavy showers are forecast in Himachal Pradesh on June 29 and 30; in Uttarakhand from June 28 to July 2; Punjab on June 29; Haryana and Chandigarh on June 29 and 30; Uttar Pradesh on June 29, July 1 and 2; and East Rajasthan on July 3 and 4.

The Beas river in spate following heavy rain in Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on July 12, 2023. (File photo)

Throughout the week, light to moderate rainfall is likely across much of Northwest India, often accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–40 kmph.

East and Central India In East and Central India, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha from June 28 to July 4; over Vidarbha on July 1 and 2; and in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on June 28. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive heavy showers on June 28 and again from June 30 to July 2., according to IMD.

Gangetic West Bengal may experience heavy rainfall from June 28 to July 1, while Bihar is expected to see similar conditions from June 29 to July 4.

Very heavy rainfall is forecast in West Madhya Pradesh on June 28, July 1, and 2, and in East Madhya Pradesh on June 28 and from July 1 to 4. Chhattisgarh is also expected to experience very heavy rainfall on July 1 and 2.

In the eastern region, Gangetic West Bengal is likely to receive very heavy showers on June 29 and 30, while Bihar is expected to be affected from June 29 to July 2. Additionally, Jharkhand may see very heavy rainfall from June 29 to July 1, and Odisha from June 28 to July 1.

Northeast India In Northeast India, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places over the next seven days, often accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected across the region during this period. Additionally, very heavy rainfall is forecast over Arunachal Pradesh on July 2 and 3, Assam and Meghalaya from July 2 to 4, and Nagaland on July 1 and 2.

South India In South Peninsular India, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu on June 28; Kerala and Mahe on June 29, July 3, and 4; and over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka from July 2 to 4.

Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph are likely over Tamil Nadu on June 29; over Kerala, Mahe; and across Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana from June 29 to July 2.

With the monsoon now in full swing, the IMD has urged the public to stay vigilant, adhere to official warnings, and exercise caution by avoiding risky areas such as riverbanks and landslide-prone zones.

Advisories for fishermen Specifically, fishing activities are not recommended off the Gujarat coast on June 28 and July 2; along the entire Konkan coast from June 28 to 29; and along and off the Somalia coast, adjoining sea areas near Oman and Yemen from June 29 to July 2.

Similarly, fishermen should avoid central and adjoining northern and southern Arabian Sea areas, as well as most parts of the northern Arabian Sea, from June 28 to July 2, said IMD.

Along the east coast, fishermen are advised not to venture near and off north Andhra Pradesh on June 29, and July 2; near north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Odisha, as well as the West Bengal coast, from June 28 to July 2. Many parts of the central and northern Bay of Bengal, along with the southeast Bay of Bengal, should also be avoided from June 29 to July 1. Fishing is also suspended over the Gulf of Mannar on June 29, and the Andaman Sea from June 29 to July 1.