Weather today: Rains lash Delhi, Noida, bringing respite from heatwave | Watch videos

Rains lashed several parts of Delhi, Noida, bringing respite from the heatwave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the national capital under yellow alert for the day, according to PTI.

In the recent weather notification, it stated that rainfall is expected in several areas of Delhi, including East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, North Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi, likely to be accompanied by thunder and strong winds in the coming hours.

The national capital registered a minimum temperature of 25.6°C today, which is 0.5 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the weather office.

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The relative humidity was recorded at 82% at 8:30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 35°C. At 9 am, Delhi's air quality was categorised as "moderate", with the Air Quality Index (AQI) measured at 107.

‘Monsoon retreat in Delhi can be expected by September 22-23’ As per a report by HT, Mahesh Palawat, Vice President at Skymet said Delhi could see light rainfall between September 16 and 19 due to the interaction between a western disturbance and a low-pressure system over the southwestern states.

“It is likely that Delhi may receive light rains between September 16 and 19 because of the interaction between the western disturbance and low pressure area over the south western states. After that, it will take a few days to meet the necessary withdrawal criteria and monsoon retreat in Delhi can be expected by September 22-23,” Palawat said.

Officials stated that for the monsoon to be declared as withdrawing from a region, certain conditions must be met which comprise a minimum of five consecutive dry days, the presence of anticyclonic winds, and a significant drop in humidity levels.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal until September 19, caused by an upper air circulation and strong moisture influx. The weather department also forecasted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in many parts of South Bengal.

According to the IMD, an upper air circulation over eastern Uttar Pradesh and nearby Bihar, combined with significant moisture incursion, will lead to heavy showers in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar until September 19.