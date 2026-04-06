Weather today: Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand on IMD's orange alert for heavy rains — see full forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand, predicting heavy rains on 6 April. According to the latest weather report, two Western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India during the week, with peak activity expected tomorrow and the day after. Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the Kashmir valley on 7 April.
Except for Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra, the rest of India is under the IMD's ‘yellow’ alert. The weather office has forecast wet spells with thunderstorms and lightning for central, east and peninsular India till 9 April.
According to the weather department, day temperatures are likely to remain below normal to near normal over most parts of the country this week.
“Rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4 °C likely over Northwest India on 05th & 06th April; gradual fall by 2-4°C on 07th & 08th April and gradual rise by 2-4°C during 09th -11th April…. Fall in maximum temperatures by 3-5 °C likely over East India till 08th April and gradual rise by 2-3°C during 09th 11th April,” IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.
Isolated hailstorms are likely in the following regions:
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions:
Delhi residents can expect “partly cloudy sky” conditions today with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be in the ranges of 33°C to 35°C and 18°C to 20°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) and the maximum temperature will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) over Delhi, IMD said. A ‘yellow alert’ for rain has been issued for 7 April.
The maximum temperature is expected to rise by 2-3°C today and fall by 2-4°C on 7 and 8 April, and rise by 3-5°C thereafter. "These are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) next 2 days and appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) to markedly below normal (-5.1°C or less) during subsequent 3 days," the regional weather office said.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.