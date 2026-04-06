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Weather today: Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand on IMD's orange alert for heavy rains — see full forecast here

Weather today: The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand, predicting heavy rains on 6 April. Meanwhile, most of India is under a ‘yellow’ alert. Check the full forecast here. 

Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Apr 2026, 06:48 AM IST
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Weather today: IMD issued orange alert for Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand, predicting heavy rains.
Weather today: IMD issued orange alert for Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand, predicting heavy rains.(PTI)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand, predicting heavy rains on 6 April. According to the latest weather report, two Western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India during the week, with peak activity expected tomorrow and the day after. Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the Kashmir valley on 7 April.

Except for Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra, the rest of India is under the IMD's ‘yellow’ alert. The weather office has forecast wet spells with thunderstorms and lightning for central, east and peninsular India till 9 April.

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According to the weather department, day temperatures are likely to remain below normal to near normal over most parts of the country this week.

Also Read | More rain on the weather forecast? Delhi, UP, Rajasthan on IMD's nowcast alert

IMD forecasts change in day temperatures

“Rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4 °C likely over Northwest India on 05th & 06th April; gradual fall by 2-4°C on 07th & 08th April and gradual rise by 2-4°C during 09th -11th April…. Fall in maximum temperatures by 3-5 °C likely over East India till 08th April and gradual rise by 2-3°C during 09th 11th April,” IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

Weather today: Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand are on IMD's orange alert for heavy rains.

Isolated hailstorms are likely in the following regions:

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  • In West Madhya Pradesh on 8 April
  • In Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 7 and 8 April
  • In Bihar on 6 and 8 April
  • In Jharkhand till 8 April

Also Read | Pakistan: 45 people die, 105 wounded in rain-related accidents in KPK

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions:

  • In the Kashmir Valley on 7 April
  • In Arunachal Pradesh on 6, 8 and 9 April
  • In Assam and Meghalaya on 7, 9 and 11 April
  • In Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 8 and 9 April
  • In Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala on 6 April

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi residents can expect “partly cloudy sky” conditions today with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be in the ranges of 33°C to 35°C and 18°C to 20°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) and the maximum temperature will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) over Delhi, IMD said. A ‘yellow alert’ for rain has been issued for 7 April.

Also Read | Artificial rain in Delhi? Cloud-seeding trials to return this summer

The maximum temperature is expected to rise by 2-3°C today and fall by 2-4°C on 7 and 8 April, and rise by 3-5°C thereafter. "These are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) next 2 days and appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) to markedly below normal (-5.1°C or less) during subsequent 3 days," the regional weather office said.

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About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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