Weather today: Rajasthan on IMD's ‘red alert’, schools closed; Uttarakhand, Gujarat, other states brace for more rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for eastern Rajasthan, predicting heavy rainfall in the state on Saturday, August 23. Meanwhile, an orange alert is in place for Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Haryana and western Madhya Pradesh.

“Increase in rainfall activity over Northwest India with isolated heavy falls till 26th August, 2025. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat and southeast Rajasthan till 28th August with Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan on 23rd August,” IMD said in its latest press release.

Sawai Madhopur district witnessed inundation and flooding following heavy rain on Friday. A 20-year-old man from Indore, identified as Monty Tanwar, drowned in the strong water flow on National Highway 552 at Kushalidarra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pintu Kumar informed PTI.

Following incessant rains on August 22, authorities announced closure of schools in Chittorgarh, Baran, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Dungarpur and Bhilwara districts. Furthermore, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve tourist safaris have been cancelled

A boat ferrying 8-10 people sank at Surwal Dam while three were rescued search is underway for others.

IMD warned, “Extremely heavy rainfall very likely over East Rajasthan on 23rd August,” in the weather bulletin dated August 23. It further noted possibility of heavy to very heavy precipitation over north Gujarat till August 23 and added, “A fresh spell of Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall over Gujarat state from 25th August onwards.”

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions: