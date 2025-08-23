Weather today: Rajasthan on IMD's ‘red alert’, schools closed; Uttarakhand, Gujarat, other states brace for more rain

Weather today: The IMD issued a red alert for eastern Rajasthan, predicting heavy rainfall on August 23, and an orange alert for several states. Flooding due to heavy rainfall in several Rajasthan's districts has led to school closures and safari cancellation.

Fareha Naaz
Published23 Aug 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Rajasthan rains: Severe waterlogging in several parts of Sawai Madhopur, including the railway station, after heavy rainfall on August 22.
Rajasthan rains: Severe waterlogging in several parts of Sawai Madhopur, including the railway station, after heavy rainfall on August 22.(ANI Video Grab )

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for eastern Rajasthan, predicting heavy rainfall in the state on Saturday, August 23. Meanwhile, an orange alert is in place for Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Haryana and western Madhya Pradesh.

“Increase in rainfall activity over Northwest India with isolated heavy falls till 26th August, 2025. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat and southeast Rajasthan till 28th August with Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan on 23rd August,” IMD said in its latest press release. 

Sawai Madhopur district witnessed inundation and flooding following heavy rain on Friday. A 20-year-old man from Indore, identified as Monty Tanwar, drowned in the strong water flow on National Highway 552 at Kushalidarra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pintu Kumar informed PTI.

Following incessant rains on August 22, authorities announced closure of schools in Chittorgarh, Baran, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Dungarpur and Bhilwara districts. Furthermore, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve tourist safaris have been cancelled

A boat ferrying 8-10 people sank at Surwal Dam while three were rescued search is underway for others.

IMD warned, “Extremely heavy rainfall very likely over East Rajasthan on 23rd August,” in the weather bulletin dated August 23. It further noted possibility of heavy to very heavy precipitation over north Gujarat till August 23 and added, “A fresh spell of Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall over Gujarat state from 25th August onwards.”

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions:

  • In Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Haryana till August 27.
  • In Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh till August 25.
  • “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala during 26th-28th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 22nd, 26th & 27th August.”
  • In Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan till August 29.
  •  In Punjab till August 26.
  • In Jammu and Kashmir on August 23 and 24.

