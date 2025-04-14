Weather today: Severe heat wave to commence over THESE areas; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in northeastern states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in an official release, warned of a fresh spell of heat waves in various states.

Heatwave conditions: West Rajasthan is expected to experience heat wave conditions at isolated/some places on 14th and 15th April, with severe heat wave conditions anticipated at many parts during 16th-18th April. The intensity of the heat will remain high, and isolated pockets of West Rajasthan will continue to face extreme conditions on 19th April.

Heat wave conditions are also likely to affect several other regions. These include: Telangana on 14th April.

West Madhya Pradesh from 15th to 19th April.

Gujarat from 15th to 17th April.

Punjab and Haryana from 16th to 18th April.

East Rajasthan from 16th to 19th April.

Heavy rainfall in THESE states IMD also informed that an Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation is currently located over South Assam, with another one situated over Central parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam at lower tropospheric levels, IMD said in an official release.

These systems are expected to bring the following weather conditions over the coming days:

Northeast and Adjoining East India Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is expected, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (with speeds of 40-50 km/h) for the next 5 days. The weather systems will continue to affect Northeast India and the adjoining regions, leading to significant rainfall and stormy conditions.

Central India and Maharashtra Isolated to scattered rainfall, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (speed of 40-50 km/h), is likely on 14th April over the plains of Central India and Maharashtra. These areas should be prepared for stormy conditions, which could cause disruptions.

Heavy Rainfall Heavy rainfall is expected in several regions. Assam & Meghalaya will see heavy rainfall from 14th to 16th April.

Similarly, Odisha is expected to experience heavy rainfall on 15th and 16th April. These areas should prepare for potentially heavy downpours, which could lead to localised flooding and other weather-related impacts, IMD said.