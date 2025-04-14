Weather today: Severe heat wave to commence over THESE areas; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in northeastern states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in an official release, warned of a fresh spell of heat waves in various states.

Heatwave conditions:

West Rajasthan is expected to experience heat wave conditions at isolated/some places on 14th and 15th April, with severe heat wave conditions anticipated at many parts during 16th-18th April. The intensity of the heat will remain high, and isolated pockets of West Rajasthan will continue to face extreme conditions on 19th April.