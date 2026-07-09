Weather Today: When will Delhi, Mumbai get relief from extremely heavy rainfall? IMD, SkyMet explain

Monsoon showers have wreaked havoc in parts of Delhi and Mumbai. In the national capital, incessant rainfall left several parts of the city waterlogged, buildings collapsed, and traffic chaos stranded commuters.

In Mumbai, train services were affected, trees were uprooted, streets were waterlogged, and water stock in seven reservoirs increased by 7.23 per cent as incessant rain continued to batter the financial capital, bringing mundane life to a standstill.

While Delhi started receiving its first typical monsoon rains only this week, Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since around July 1, and the deluge continues.

This year, the Southwest Monsoon arrived late, advancing into Mumbai on June 23, as against the normal onset date of June 11. The southwest monsoon officially arrived in Delhi on July 2, 2026. The normal date of onset is June 27.

When will Delhi, Mumbai get relief from rains? Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall over the next few days. The continuing rain is expected to bring relief from the mounting humidity that residents have been contending with in recent days.

On Thursday (July 9), the IMD issued 'red' (extremely heavy rains) and 'orange' alert (very heavy rainfall), warning of thunderstorms and more rain in Delhi.

For this week, the IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during July 8-10; isolated heavy rainfall in the region during July 8-12.

No major rainfall alert has been issued in Delhi after July 9, as of now.

Meanwhile, SkyMet also predicted that weather activity is expected between 08th and 10th July, keeping the conditions pleasant. The wind pattern will revert to westerlies from July 11 onwards, it added.

SkyMet said on July 8 that Delhi will continue to have intermittent rains, intense in some parts, for the next three days.

"The remnant effect of the trough will be seen on 11th July, when the activity starts receding. The rains may go missing for a few days from Sunday onwards, and the day temperature will have a rising trend," it added.

The reason?

The low pressure area over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and Southwest Uttar Pradesh is associated with a cyclonic circulation.

“The east-west monsoon trough passing through this circulation is running south of Delhi, but in reasonably close vicinity. This is what is triggering monsoon showers over Delhi/NCR,” SkyMet said.

Now, the low pressure area is likely to weaken gradually, but the circulation will remain and shift over Northwest Madhya Pradesh tomorrow and break up along the foothills of West Uttar Pradesh a day later, SkyMet explained.

Mumbai: “Rain intensity over Mumbai is likely to reduce gradually with lighter showers expected after July 10,” SkyMet said in an update on July 7.

“Light to moderate showers, without spoiling normal operations, are expected on July 9 and 10. The city will have a pause, and only very light rainfall is likely till mid-July,” the report added.

The IMD already downgraded its warning on Thursday (July 9), from "heavy to very heavy rainfall alert on Wednesday, predicting "Generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall at isolated places."

Excess rainfall in Mumbai, ‘breather’ likely soon Mumbai saw nearly non-stop monsoon bursts and perpetual downpour every day this monsoon season. It received over 1,100 mm of rainfall during the first eight days of the month and is still counting, according to IMD data.

"A breather is likely, and that too a prolonged one, commencing soon," Skymet predicted, adding that the ongoing intense monsoon activity over Mumbai and its suburbs will ease soon.

However, it is predicted that light and scattered showers may continue even after the prolonged break in intense rainfall.

The reason?

Citing the reason for the eventual reduction in rainfall in Mumbai from July 9-10, Skymet said, "The weakened low-pressure area, the remnant of the first depression of the season, now lies over Northwest Madhya Pradesh and Southwest Uttar Pradesh."

"This position favours the acceleration of monsoon westerly winds along the Konkan Coast, reinforcing rainfall along the Ghats," it added.

It further explained that the low pressure area is likely to weaken further, and the associated cyclonic circulation is expected to drift towards the foothills of West Uttar Pradesh before finally breaking up over the region. The north-south offshore trough from South Coastal Gujarat to Coastal Karnataka is also losing strength."