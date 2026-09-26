Weather tomorrow 27 September: Very heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal; snowfall likely | Check Delhi, UP, MP and more

Heavy rain will remain a concern across parts of northern India tomorrow, 27 September. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. Himachal Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh face very heavy rain at isolated places.

A depression over southeastern Uttar Pradesh is driving the unsettled weather. It is expected to move northwards and northwestwards, weakening by tomorrow morning.

However, heavy rain and strong winds may continue despite this weakening. Northern Madhya Pradesh could receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.

In Uttarakhand, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri face extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places across the remaining districts.

Most places across the state can expect light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Thunderstorms may bring lightning and winds gusting up to 50 kmph. Snowfall is likely at elevations above 3,600 metres.

Himachal Pradesh’s southeastern districts could see their strongest rain activity tomorrow. Sirmaur carries an orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla and Solan face yellow alerts for isolated heavy rain. Parts of Kinnaur, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Una and Hamirpur may receive moderate rain. Thunderstorms and gusty winds could add to travel difficulties in several districts.

Western Uttar Pradesh may receive very heavy rain at isolated places. Eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to see isolated heavy rainfall. Winds across northern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand may gust to 45 kmph. These winds are expected to ease gradually afterwards.

Delhi can expect generally cloudy skies tomorrow. Maximum temperatures are likely between 30°C and 32°C, with minimums between 21°C and 23°C.

Afternoon winds may reach 22 kmph. The broader forecast flags isolated heavy rain across Haryana, Chandigarh and the Delhi region.

Elsewhere, scattered or isolated rain is likely across several eastern, western and southern states. These include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Rain is also likely at isolated or scattered places across the northeastern states. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands can expect more widespread rainfall.

Flash flooding Flash flooding remains a concern in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh until tomorrow evening. Parts of western Uttar Pradesh also face a low to moderate flash-flood risk. Heavy rain could trigger landslides, flood roads and disrupt road or rail travel.

IMD has asked people to avoid flooded roads, swollen streams and slopes vulnerable to landslides. Uttarakhand’s advisory asks pilgrims and tourists to travel only when necessary.