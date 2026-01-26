Delhi braces for rain, Himachal faces orange alert as IMD flags western disturbance

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast on Wednesday, issued a warning of a fresh spell of snowfall and rainfall in parts of northern India - which are already bracing with a biting cold wave - due to a western disturbance.

The weather agency has predicted rain or snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh for today and tomorrow, while Uttarakhand is likely to receive precipitation on January 27 and 28. “ A fresh wet spell with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh on 26th & 27th, and Uttarakhand on 27th & 28th January,” the IMD said in its release.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rain or snowfall at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti districts on January 27, Hindustan Times reported.

Additionally, the MeT department has placed Una, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur under a yellow alert for possible hailstorms at isolated locations on January 27.

For Kashmir, the weatherman has predicted light rain or snow at a few places on January 28, while the weather is likely to remain dry but cloudy over the following two days.

The national capital has been put on a yellow alert for tomorrow, as one or two spells of light rain along with rumbling thunderstorms have been predicted. "Winds may become strong in the morning (up to 30–40 kmph). More light rain is possible from afternoon till night. It will be slightly cooler, with temperatures around 18–20°C," the IMD said.

Similar weather conditions are also likely in neighbouring Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab, which are set to witness light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and strong winds on January 27.

West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and East Uttar Pradesh may also experience thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds on January 27.

Light rain along with lightning is expected in Madhya Pradesh on January 27 and 28, while Chhattisgarh may receive light rain with lightning on January 28.