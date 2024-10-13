Weather update: Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, other states; yellow alert sounded

The India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall on Sunday in several states, including Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. A yellow alert is issued for Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, with additional chances of gusty winds and thunderstorms in various regions.

Livemint
Published13 Oct 2024, 01:21 PM IST
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several Indian states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan etc.
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several Indian states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan etc.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall on Sunday in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Kerala, and other states. According to the latest weather forecast, heavy rainfall is predicted over parts of Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, etc.

Given the weather prediction, the IMD has put Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala on yellow alert for Sunday. 

Weather update for today

In addition to heavy rainfall there are chances of gusty winds with thunderstorm at isolated places over MP, Telangana. Areas of East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Konkan, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka, can witness thunderstorm today, Sunday, October 13.

Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Bay of Bengal, etc will likely experience squally weather on Sunday.

Monsoon withdrawal 

Southwest monsoon withdrawal line continues to pass through regions including Darbhanga, Hazaribagh, Pendra Road, Narsinghpur, Khargone, Nandurbar, Navsari, etc, said IMD in its bulletin on Sunday. 

Southwest Monsoon is likely to recede from the rest of the Indian states, including MP, Gujarat, and Jharkhand. Conditions are favourable for monsoon withdrawal in th some parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim in next two days.

First Published:13 Oct 2024, 01:21 PM IST
Weather update: Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, other states; yellow alert sounded

