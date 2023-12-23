comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ News / India/  Weather update: Ahead of Christmas, IMD issues snow, rain, fog predictions in THESE Northern states
Back Back

Weather update: Ahead of Christmas, IMD issues snow, rain, fog predictions in THESE Northern states

 Livemint

Weather update: Snow and rain expected in Himachal Pradesh due to Western Disturbance, with possibility of snowfall in higher reaches of Shimla and Kinnaur districts.

Tourists play with snow near the north portal of Atal Tunnel after snowfall, near Manali, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (PTI)Premium
Tourists play with snow near the north portal of Atal Tunnel after snowfall, near Manali, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain/snowfall in the Northern states of India. As per IMD, isolated light rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 23rd December.

In Himachal, the local Met Office has forecast rain and snow at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as a feeble Western Disturbance has affected the state from Friday night.

"A Western Disturbance has affected the state from Friday night and snow and rain can be expected at isolated places and weather would remain dry from December 24," Director of Shimla Meteorological Office Surinder Paul told news agency PTI.

As per Paul, the possibility of White Christmas in Shimla city is bleak, however, higher reaches of Shimla and the adjoining Kinnaur district could experience snowfall.

As per the Met Department, under the influence of Western Disturbance, light to moderate rainfall is likely in isolated parts of the Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla and Sirmaur with the possibility of snowfall in higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur districts today.

Speaking of night temperatures, Samdho in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest, recording a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius. The maximum temperatures were also above normal and Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur was the hottest during the day with a high of 22.8 degrees Celsius.

Cold tightens its grip over North India

The cold tightened its hold in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, with Noida, Aligarh and Ghaziabad experiencing dense fog as the mercury slipped further. The air quality in the national capital worsened to severe category with AQI recording 447. A total of 11 international flights and 5 domestic flights to and from the airport were delayed today.

Speaking of fog predictions, dense to very dense fog conditions have been predicted at isolated pockets of Punjab during the next four days. As per IMD, dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Haryana on 24th and 25th December; northwest Rajasthan on 24th December; northwest Uttar Pradesh from 25th-27th December; Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Odisha 23rd and 24th December.

IMD rain predictions

As per the weather department, isolated light rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana on 23rd December. Moreover, light to moderate rainfall at isolated places has been predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep area during the next four days.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Dec 2023, 12:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App